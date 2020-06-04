‘World of Dance’ performance video: The Rise was flying high during Qualifiers, until that fall – ouch! [WATCH]

The Upper Division team The Rise arrived at the “World of Dance” Qualifiers with some experience — or at least, one of them did. Member Myson Junior was actually on the show in season three as well, as a member of the Junior Division hip-hop group Elektro Crew. Alas, that team was eliminated during the Cut. So now that Junior is a little more grown up is he ready to take the $1 million grand prize? Watch their routine above.

Everything was going great for The Rise until they experienced an untimely fall — literally. You’re setting yourself up for failure when you give your group that name but one of your members misses a high-flying trick at the very end of the routine, leading to an awkward pause from the judges and then similarly awkward applause as the judges gave them an ovation for their effort.

That’s not to say it was a bad performance overall. Jennifer Lopez called it a “strong routine” with lots of “attention to detail … I know you missed your thing at the end, but we’re really looking at people to see how much potential they have.” Derek Hough also thought they did a “great job” despite that missed trick sticking out like a sore thumb on the warehouse set. And Ne-Yo said, “The parts that were supposed to stand out in the routine really stood out.” But Ne-Yo thought the moments in-between the tricks didn’t rise to the same level of excitement, and neither did Hough.

So with all that taken into account, it was time for the judges to deliver their verdicts, and it was a split decision. Lopez gave them a yes outright, but Hough and Ne-Yo voted for a call-back, which means The Rise will get another chance to rise to the occasion before the judges make their final decisions about advancing them to the next round. And Lopez didn’t mince words when she told them, “You can’t miss tricks … Don’t put it in if you can’t nail it every single time.”

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.