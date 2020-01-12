‘The Twilight Zone’ taps Billy Porter, Morena Baccarin, Tony Hale and more for Season 2

Billy Porter, Christopher Meloni, Jenna Elfman, Morena Baccarin, Tony Hale and Joel McHale are among the stars who will appear in the second season of “The Twilight Zone,” CBS All Access announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Other actors include Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Tavi Gevinson, Abbie Hern, Gillian Jacobs, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel Sunjata and Sophia Macy, the daughter of William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman, with more to come. Each will be in one episode of the upcoming 10-episode installment. Additionally, executive producer Jordan Peele, who also narrates the anthology series, will write one episode, titled “Downtime.”

The Season 1 cast featured Adam Scott, Sanaa Lathan, Ginnifer Goodwin, Steven Yeun, John Cho, Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Zazie Beetz, Taissa Farmiga, Rhea Seehorn and Kumail Nanjiani, who received a Best Drama Guest Actor Emmy nomination for his appearance last year.

The streaming service also revealed the episode titles and cast members for six of the 10 episodes. In no particular order, they are:

Episode: “Downtime”

Starring Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo and Tony Hale

Written by Jordan Peele

Episode: “The Who of You”

Starring Daniel Sunjata, Ethan Embry, and Billy Porter

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Episode: “A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman, Christopher Meloni and Tavi Gevinson

Written by Alex Rubens

Episode: “8”

Starring Joel McHale

Written by Glen Morgan

Episode: “Among The Untrodden”

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Starring Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Season 2 will premiere midyear.

