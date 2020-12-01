Will ‘The Undoing’ be David E. Kelley’s 10th series to score at the Golden Globes?

Acclaimed TV writer/producer David E. Kelley will likely dominate the Golden Globes once again when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announces its nominations on February 3, 2021. The HFPA loves Kelley, having showered a staggering 81 nominations on nine of his series over the years.

He’s in contention this year with “The Undoing,” his latest six-part HBO limited series. Based on the book “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz, the series follows Grace Sachs (Nicole Kidman), who lives a picture-perfect life in New York City as a successful therapist, wife to esteemed surgeon Jonathan (Hugh Grant) and loving mother to their son Henry (Noah Jupe). But as the title suggests, her life begins to unravel after someone she knows is brutally murdered and her husband goes missing. As a series of revelations rock her world, she’s forced to start over with her son while questioning whether she ever truly knew the man she married.

Kelley wrote all six episodes, which are also all directed by Susanne Bier (whose “The Night Manager” won three Golden Globes in 2017). Reviews have been favorable, with the series scoring 64 at Metacritic and certified fresh at Rotten Tomatoes with 74% approval.

SEE No lie, Nicole Kidman (‘The Undoing’) could snag another Golden Globe thanks to David E. Kelley

Not only is Kelley an Emmy favorite, having personally won 10 Emmys out of 30 nominations over the years, he’s a Golden Globes powerhouse too. Nine of his series have scored with the HFPA: “Doogie Howser, MD” (one nomination), “L.A. Law” (five wins out of 31 nominations, including Best Drama Series in 1987 and 1988), “Picket Fences” (one win out of nine nominations), “Chicago Hope” (one win out of seven nominations), “The Practice” (three wins out of seven nominations, including Best Drama Series in 1999), “Ally McBeal” (four wins out of 12 nominations including Best Comedy Series in 1998 and 1999), “Boston Legal” (one win out of four nominations), “Goliath” (one win on its only nomination) and “Big Little Lies” (four wins out of nine nominations, including Best TV Movie/Limited Series in 2018).

“The Undoing” is currently in fourth place with 13/2 odds in the Best TV Movie/Limited Series category according to our combined odds, while Kidman and Grant sit comfortably in our top five in their lead-acting categories with odds of 9/2 and 5/1, respectively. Kelley has been a good luck charm for his actors at the Globes. To date actors on his shows have amassed a whopping 59 nominations and 14 wins.

With 15 Golden Globe nominations and five victories under her belt, it’s no secret that Kidman is a Globes favorite. After bagging her last acting award for Kelley’s “Big Little Lies” in 2018, she is poised to hit the jackpot in the same category again with a possible sixth career statuette for “The Undoing.” Grant previously won all the way back in 1995 for “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and earned four additional career nominations for “Notting Hill” (2000), “About a Boy” (2003), “Florence Foster Jenkins” (2017) and “A Very English Scandal” (2019).

Co-star Donald Sutherland is also in the hunt in Best TV Supporting Actor, sitting in seventh place with odds of 30/1. While he’s also a Globes fave, racking up seven career nominations, including wins for “Citizen X” (1996) and “Path to War” (2003), he faces a slightly tougher road to Globes glory because the catch-all supporting actor race honors all genres of television (dramas and comedies in addition to movies and limited series), so it’s much more competitive.

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?