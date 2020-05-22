‘Bring them back’: 66% of ‘The Voice’ fans say Blake, Kelly, John and Nick were best coaching panel ever [POLL RESULTS]

NBC has yet to announce the coaching panel for Season 19 of “The Voice,” but fans of the just-completed 18th cycle have their fingers crossed Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas all return as a group. This core foursome topped our recent poll that asked viewers to name their favorite judging panel of all time. They came in with a leading 66% of the vote, with only one other group earning double-digits: original stars Blake, Adam, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green at 10%. Do you agree or disagree with those poll results? Sound off down in the comments section.

“Bring them back,” pleaded “The Voice” super fan Sandy before adding, “I thought Nick Jonas fit right in and he is very good with his comments. Great coaches in Season 18!” Another viewer named Ann agreed, declaring this group to be the “best panel of judges ever.”

Nick was the newest addition to the reality TV show, joining 18-time coach Blake, five-time coach Kelly and three-time coach John. Nick really stood out in the blind auditions for his way of speaking to the artists in a down-to-earth manner and writing special notes about them as they performed. He also savvily stole Thunderstorm Artis from Team Legend, the eventual runner-up, proving he has an eye for the competition aspect of the show.

But the season will be remembered for the way in which Blake finally prevailed again after a four-year drought. The Season 18 winner, Mississippi pastor Todd Tilghman, became Blake’s seventh overall champion following Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13).

What was the best “The Voice” panel ever? Here are the complete poll results:

66% — Blake, Kelly, John, Nick

10% — Blake, Adam, Christina, CeeLo

6% — Blake, Adam, Miley, Alicia

5% — Blake, Adam, Gwen, Pharrell

4% — Blake, Adam, Shakira, Usher

8% — Another panel

