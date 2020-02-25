‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions: Night 1 welcomes Nick Jonas as the newest coach [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

NBC welcomes Nick Jonas as the newest coach for Season 18 of “The Voice” on Monday evening. He replaces Gwen Stefani and joins six-time champ Blake Shelton, one-time coaching winner John Legend and reigning champ Kelly Clarkson, who picked up her third victory this past December.

Blind auditions begin Monday and continue for the next six episodes. Follow along with our updating live blog throughout the season as we provide instant commentary about each performer and song.

When battle rounds start, look for the following special advisors for each coach:

Team Blake (Bebe Rexha)

Team Kelly (Dua Lipa)

Team Legend (Ella Mai)

Team Nick (Jonas Brothers)

Be sure to make your own reactions in our comments section below!

And now here we go with our live blog for Monday, February 24:

8:00 p.m. — Kelly and John both became winning coaches with their first attempt — will Nick Jonas enjoy the same beginner’s luck? We’ll find out in a few months, but first the coaches need to assemble their teams. The blind auditions for Season 18 begin now! Let’s get started.

8:15 p.m. — The first artist of Season 18 is Todd Tilghman auditioning with “We’ve Got Tonight.” He’s got a rich, husky voice just like the original singer, Kenny Rogers. Blake, Nick and Kelly quickly turn their chairs while John continues to ponder. Finally John caves and we’ve got our first four-chair turn of the season. Kelly is in love with Todd, who looks like an average 41-year old guy off the street wearing a sweater and jeans. He’s got eight kids at home and jokes that he needs to win this badly! He’s never performed for an audience before, he’s simply a church singer and pastor. Todd has an infectious energy and the coaches are clamoring to work with him, but he chooses to join Team Blake!

8:25 p.m. — Our second singer is Nelson Cade III, a 27-year old musician who once shared the stage with Stevie Wonder. He’s got a sharp style about him and within seconds of beginning his performance of “Pride and Joy” John turns his chair. Kelly soon follows suit as does Nick who quickly realizes he’s been blocked! Blake makes this another four-chair turn and we’re off to a great start! Nelson plays guitar and looks completely comfortable on stage. You can tell he’s a seasoned performer with a good voice. At the conclusion of the performance we learn it was John who decided to block Nick. John loves the “golden, honey-dipped” sound of Nelson’s voice and it’s no shock that Nelson chooses to join Team Legend.

8:35 p.m. — Kelly’s praying for a country female artist, but it’s not meant to be. The next artist to audition is a 16-year old named Tate Brusa who is a Jonas Brothers fan from Utah. Is he destined for Team Nick? He was inspired by Coldplay and U2 and this young songwriter is ready to hit the stage. Performing “Perfect,” Tate shows off his guitar playing abilities and pure, innocent-sounding vocals. The judges are more hesitant to turn around for this young vocalist, but right before the audition is over Nick and Blake turn their chairs. John fully endorses Nick as Tate’s coach while Kelly is more diplomatic. Nick refuses to accept another defeat and leaps up on stage to give Tate an impromptu lesson. To that, Blake brings out a puppy and threatens to send it back to the animal shelter if Tate doesn’t choose him. The threat doesn’t work and Tate becomes the first ever member of Team Nick! Hopefully little “Snowflake,” the golden retriever, will find a home soon.

Predict “The Voice” when the live shows start later this spring. Be sure to make your predictions for all of our other reality shows, including “American Idol,” “Survivor” and more to influence our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until new episodes air and compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and a $100 Amazon gift card. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions