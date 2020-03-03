‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions Night 3: Is Blake Shelton making a comeback for Season 18? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It’s been all the way back to Season 13 since Blake Shelton was the coaching champ on “The Voice.” With the exceptional team he is assembling now in Season 18, could this be his big comeback to win a seventh championship? He is up against three-time winner Kelly Clarkson, one-time champ John Legend and newcomer Nick Jonas.

Blind Auditions began last week with NBC episodes on Monday, February 24, and Tuesday, February 25. Reach the full recaps by clicking on those dates. Follow along with our updating live blog throughout the season as we provide instant commentary about each performer and song.

When battle rounds start later in March, look for the following special advisors for each coach:

Team Blake (Bebe Rexha)

Team Kelly (Dua Lipa)

Team Legend (Ella Mai)

Team Nick (Jonas Brothers)

And now here we go with our live blog for Night 3 on Monday, March 2:

8:01 p.m. – Night 3 began with the audition of Allegra Miles, a 16 year old from the U.S. Virgin Islands by way of Florida, who played the keyboard and sang “Use Somebody.” Kelly was the first to turn her chair, comparing her to one of her champions Brynn Cartelli. Allegra’s deep tone on the track made it sound uniquely her own, and her choice to accentuate it with some really nice high notes convinced Nick to be her second chair turn. John didn’t turn his chair, but regretted it once he found out how young she is. Both John and Kelly noted Allegra’s depth as a singer and her ability to tap into the emotion of the song. Nick attempted to bond with her over their shared experiences in musical families and it worked because she joined his team!

8:12 p.m. – Next was Cammwess, who grew up in a sports-focused family but when he made the decision to switch from athletics to music they continued to support him. He auditioned to “Earned It,” earning the support of John straight away and Blake right at the last second. John was impressed by his “old style” and Nick believed he’d benefit from John’s ability to work with him on melody. Blake offered no advice or direction for where they’d go together and even though he said he’d fall on his sword for him, Cammwess went with John in the end.

8:25 p.m. – It took a while for the coaches to vibe with Joei Fulco‘s version of “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves,” but eventually Blake turned his chair and in the process successfully blocked Nick from having a chance after he turned as well. With no input from Kelly and John that meant that Joei defaulted straight to Team Blake. Turns out it was a perfect fit because Joei wants to be a country rock artist and Kelly thought that she has a unique voice for country radio.

