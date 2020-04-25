37% of ‘The Voice’ fans want CammWess to win for Team John Legend [POLL RESULTS]

“The Voice” fans have been voting all week for which of John Legend‘s artists they want to win Season 18, and the poll results are in. With a leading 37% of the vote, 21-year-old CammWess tops all of the other contestants on Team Legend. This Blythewood, South Carolina native originally auditioned with “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” on his birthday and prompted both John and Blake Shelton to turn their chairs around. If CammWess pulls out a win in the May 19 finale, it would bring John his second victory after Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16).

The odds are currently stacked against CammWess, since he’s been stolen twice now with no coach seeming to keep him for very long. He initially lost his battle of “Senorita” to Mandi Castillo, but rival coach Kelly Clarkson kept him in the competition by stealing him. CammWess then lost his knockout performance of “Say Something” to Megan Danielle‘s “Piece by Piece” cover, so John brought him right “back home” to Team Legend.

NBC’s bio reads, “CammWess was raised in a strict, athletic household where sports became his priority. His mother, a registered nurse, and his father, an Army Ranger, always pushed him to play two sports. Camm loved basketball and dreamed of playing in the NBA until an injury in high school turned his focus toward music. He dedicated himself to singing in choir and taught himself to play piano after spending all of his free time practicing. Camm has put college on hold while he pursues music full-time.”

Below, see the complete Team Legend poll results for who “The Voice” viewers want to win Season 18. Do you agree or disagree?

37% — CammWess

26% — Zan Fiskum

20% — Mandi Castillo

11% — Mike Jerel

6% — Nelson Cade III

