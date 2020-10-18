‘The Voice’ coaches mask up for safety ahead of Monday’s Season 19 premiere

With the Season 19 premiere of “The Voice” set for Monday, October 19, the coaches are masking up for safety. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson appear in decorative face masks in a new promo image for NBC’s long-running reality TV show (see above). Our favorite style choices are Blake’s camouflage covering and John’s piano keys look — they tell you everything you need to know about the superstar judges’ individual personalities.

The face masks are, of course, all part of adhering to health protocols to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which wreaked havoc on TV and movie productions for much of 2020. Last season “The Voice” had to film its all-important live shows from the homes of the coaches (Blake, John, Kelly and Nick Jonas) and the finalists. Singing preacher Todd Tilghman ended up accepting his winning trophy remotely as his family cheered him on in the background.

Even though Covid-19 is still a major hurdle in the United States, NBC has slotted Season 19 of “The Voice” on its fall schedule for Mondays and Tuesdays, beginning with a two-night premiere on October 19 and 20. As is customary, the blind auditions are up first, which is where the coaches — socially distanced from each other in their big red chairs — will listen to mystery voices of amateur artists and push their buttons if they want to fight to get them on their teams.

The blinds filmed during the first week of August at Universal Studios Hollywood. For the first time ever there was no live audience due to safety concerns. However, fans could sign up to be a part of the “digital audience” so they could watch and cheer along with the aspiring singers.

This marks Blake’s 19th season as a coach, Kelly’s sixth, Gwen’s fifth and John’s fourth. In terms of their individual coaching track records, Blake’s artists have prevailed a leading seven times, while Kelly took three championships and John claimed victory a single time. Gwen has yet to prevail on any of her seasons. See “The Voice” winners list.

