‘The Voice’ coaches rankings: All 14 coaches ranked from worst to best

“The Voice” has been a Monday night programming staple on NBC since the spring of 2011. Throughout the first 18 seasons, 14 of the top talents in the music business have served as coaches on “The Voice.” One of the four red coach chairs has always been filled by country superstar Blake Shelton. Not surprisingly, he leads with the most wins with six of his artists claiming victory to date.

Adam Levine served as a coach for 16 seasons before exiting in 2019. The Maroon 5 lead singer coached three artists to a win. “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson has managed to do the same in just four seasons. Not surprisingly, this trio tops the list when it comes to “The Voice” coaches ranked from worst to best. But who is #1?

And what about the other musical greats who had a turn or two in the chairs? Where do they fall in “The Voice” coaches rankings? Scroll through our photo gallery below to see how Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Cee-Lo Green, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Shakira, Gwen Stefani, Usher and Pharrell Williams fared during their stints as “The Voice” coaches.

