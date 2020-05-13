Who was robbed of a spot in ‘The Voice’ Final 5: Joanna Serenko, Zan Fiskum, Megan Danielle or Allegra Miles? [POLL]

During Tuesday’s results show of NBC’s “The Voice,” only four of the top nine contestants were allowed to advance to the Season 18 finale based on America’s overnight votes. They were: Todd Tilghman, Micah Iverson, Thunderstorm Artis and CammWess. A fifth finalist, Toneisha Harris, advanced thanks to the live instant save. (Make your finale predictions right here.) That meant, after a season of hard work and determination, four talented singers had to say goodbye to their fans and coaches this week.

Of all of this week’s eliminated artists, who do YOU think was most robbed of a spot in the Final 5: Joanna Serenko, Zan Fiskum, Megan Danielle or Allegra Miles? Below, get a closer look at their instant save performances from our recapper John Benutty, and then be sure to vote in our poll.

Joanna Serenko of Team Blake Shelton

Benutty’s take on “Unaware”: “While I really loved this vocal and think it’s probably the best of the five we’ll hear, it’s not the most ear-grabbing song that she could have picked and probably one of the hardest for an audience to connect to and immediately vote for. Blake reminded us that she’s the artist the coaches refused to let go home throughout the competition and that she’s the one that earned America’s save last week.”

Zan Fiskum of Team John Legend

Benutty’s take on “Always Remember Us This Way”: “Now, this was a fantastic song choice from her, especially compared to the creative version of ‘Never Be the Same’ from last night. This is a song that viewers are immediately going to connect to and with a voice like Zan’s it’s relatively low-risk. Kelly seemed really impressed with the vocal, but the words came from her coach John who said that her willingness to take risks is one of the things that makes her such a great musician.”

Megan Danielle of Team Kelly Clarkson

Benutty’s take on “Simple Man”: “She’s my favorite of the five singing tonight, but I can’t help thinking she feels defeated by this point. Her rasp is still there, but there’s no energy behind her performance which I think has been something she’s struggled with in general throughout the playoffs. Kelly is still her biggest fan and promises to help her build a career after this song because of their connection to each other.”

Allegra Miles of Team Nick Jonas

Benutty’s take on “In My Blood”: “What a great song choice for her because unlike last night I’m hearing the nuances of her unique tone. She’s one of the strongest and most unique voices at this point in the competition and this is the kind of performance she needed to steal that save! Whew. You can tell by his reactions that Nick was proud of her performance and he told her that she knocked it out of the park.”

