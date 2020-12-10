‘The Voice’ finale: Carter Rubin is front-runner to give Gwen Stefani her first coaching win

Gwen Stefani is the only coach on the current panel of “The Voice” who hasn’t won a championship, but it looks like her luck is finally about to change. Carter Rubin, the 15-year-old singing sensation from Shoreham, New York, dedicated his emotional rendition of “Rainbow Connection” to his autistic brother Jack during the Season 19 semi-finals and launched himself and his coach to the top of our leaderboard. After five seasons as a coach, is Gwen finally about to watch confetti rain down on one of her contestants?

Carter sang “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi for his blind audition, convincing Gwen and John Legend to spin around in their chairs. “I can’t believe what I’m hearing and seeing right now,” said the Grammy-winning singer of “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.” “This is a shock!” Gwen explained that she could be like a mother figure to Carter, helping him choose age appropriate songs and work on his stage presence. Despite a compelling argument from Legend, Carter went with his gut and chose Gwen as his coach.

Carter navigated his way through the next couple rounds, defeating Larriah Jackson in the Battles singing “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” and Chloé Hogan in the Knockouts with a performance of “You Say.” In the Live Playoffs he once again showed his range as a vocalist by impressing the coaches with a stirring performance of “Hero” by Mariah Carey. His semi-final performance of “Rainbow Connection” left Gwen in a puddle of tears and officially made them both front-runners to win the Season 19 title.

Gwen joined the cast of “The Voice” in Season 7, replacing a pregnant Christina Aguilera, but was not able to coach any of her contestants into the finale. In Season 9 she returned and was able to improve her standing with fourth-place finisher Jeffery Austin. In Season 12 she was blocked from the finale once again, but earned another fourth place finish from Rose Short in Season 17. Blake Shelton has won the most titles with seven, while Kelly Clarkson has three and Legend one. Will Gwen’s fifth season as a coach finally put her in the winner’s circle?

“The Voice” two-night finale will take place on December 14 and December 15 on NBC. The five finalists are Carter (Team Gwen), Desz (Team Kelly), Ian Flanigan (Team Blake), Jim Ranger (Team Blake) and John Holiday (Team Legend). Who do you think will win the Season 19 title?

