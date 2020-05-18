‘The Voice’ finale: How to vote and make sure your favorite Top 5 artist wins season 18

To make sure your favorite from the five finalists on “The Voice” wins season 18, you will need to know how to vote. As you only have till early Tuesday morning to show your support for Thunderstorm Artis, CammWess, Toneisha Harris, Micah Iverson and Todd Tilghman, you’ll need to be prepared when the voting window opens during Monday’s performance part of the finale. Keep reading to find out the three ways to cast your ballot.

While you can still stream the songs performed by the Top 5 on May 18, that won’t be a method of voting this season. Instead, you can cast up to 10 more votes per artist on the official App (available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play) at the official website page of “The Voice” or via the XFinity X1 set-top box. Be sure to use all 10 of your votes as these could make all the difference in the final count.

The window for filling out your ballot online runs until just 4:00 a.m. PT/7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday. At the end of the two-hour results show on May 19, Carson Daly will reveal the artist who has won season 18. Each of the four coaches has at least one artist still in contention. Blake Shelton is looking for that elusive seventh win, Kelly Clarkson is hoping to go four for five, John Legend is in search of a bookend trophy and rookie Nick Jonas is counting on beginner’s luck.

Which of the Top 5 artists do you want to win season 18 of “The Voice”? Vote in our poll below and then sound off on your favorite artists and coaches (and those you could do without) in the comments section at the bottom of this post.

