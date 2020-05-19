‘The Voice’ Top 5: Who was the best on Monday’s finale and deserves to win season 18? [POLL]

The Top 5 artists on “The Voice” sang three songs apiece on the two-hour finale on Monday, May 18. They performed a solo, a duet with their coach and an original tune. The goal for each of these would-be winners of season 18 is to earn the most votes in the overnight voting. Who do you predict will win “The Voice” on May 21?

Veteran coach Blake Shelton is still looking for that elusive seventh win as a coach and he has a pair of well-regarded artists (Toneisha Harris and Todd Tilghman) in the final. Kelly Clarkson has won three of her first four seasons as a coach on “The Voice” and has a strong contender in Micah Iverson. John Legend is the only other coach to win since Kelly came on board; he is hoping that CammWess will get him that bookend. Nick Jonas is hoping for the same beginner’s luck that Legend had with Thunderstorm Artis

Review the roster of songs that the Top 5 sang on the finale and then vote in our poll below as to who was the best and deserves to win season 18. And be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists (and coaches) this season and those that you were glad to see go.

Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas)

Cover: “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong

Winner’s Song: “Sedona”

Duet with Nick: “You’ll Be in My Heart” by Phil Collins

CammWess (Team John Legend)

Cover: “Purple Rain” by Prince

Winner’s Song: “Save it For Tomorrow”

Duet with John: “Rocketman” by Elton John

Toneisha Harris (Team Blake Shelton)

Cover: “Faithfully” by Journey

Winner’s Song: “My Superhero”

Duet with Blake: “Don’t Stop by Fleetwood Mac

Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Cover: “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol

Winner’s Song: “Butterflies”

Duet with Kelly: “I Run to You” by Lady Antebellum

Todd Tilghman (Team Blake Shelton)

Cover: “I Can Only Imagine” by MercyMe

Winner’s Song: “Long Way Home”

Duet with Blake: “Authority Song” by John Mellencamp

