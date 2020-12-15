‘The Voice’ Top 5: Who was the best on Monday’s finale and deserves to win season 19? [POLL]

The Top 5 artists on “The Voice” sang three songs apiece on the two-hour finale on Monday, December 14. They performed a cover of a classic and an original tune. The goal for each of these would-be winners of season 19 is to earn the most votes in the overnight voting. Who do you predict will win “The Voice” on December 15?

Veteran coach Blake Shelton is looking for his record eighth win as a coach and he has two well-regarded artists (Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger) in the final. Kelly Clarkson has won three of her first five seasons as a coach on “The Voice” and has a strong contender in DeSz. John Legend is the only other coach to win since Kelly came on board; he is hoping that John Holiday will get him that bookend. And Gwen Stefani is hoping that Carter Rubin will finally land her that elusive first win.

Review the roster of songs that the Top 5 sang on the finale and then vote in our poll below as to who was the best and deserves to win season 19. And be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists (and coaches) this season and those that you were glad to see go.

SEE ‘The Voice’ Top 5: Season 19 artists ranked by viewers

DeSz (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Cover: “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

Winner’s Song: “Holy Ground”

Ian Flanigan (Team Blake Shelton)

Cover: “In Color” by Jamey Johns

Winner’s Song: “Never Learn”

John Holiday (Team John Legend)

Cover: “Halo” by Beyonce

Winner’s Song: “Where Do We Go”

Jim Ranger (Team Blake Shelton)

Cover: “With a Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles

Winner’s Song: “Last”

Carter Rubin (Team Gwen Stefani)

Cover: “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus

Winner’s Song: “Up from Here”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 19 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.