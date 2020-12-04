‘The Voice’ holiday special recap: Which former coaches returned to perform Christmas classics? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” took a break from the competition on Thursday for an hour-long holiday special in which coaches past and present performed Christmas classics. The festive celebration featured a duet between real-life lovebirds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, while current coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend also got into the holiday spirit. And yes, former coach Adam Levine of Maroon 5 fame also made his first appearance on “The Voice” since his controversial exit last year.

In the 13th episode, the Top 17 artists were narrowed down to only the Top 9 after America and the coaches chose their favorites. The nine finalists are: Desz and Cami Clune of Team Kelly, Carter Rubin and Ben Allen of Team Gwen, Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger of Team Blake, and Bailey Rae, John Holiday and Tamara Jade of Team Legend.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 13th episode, the Top 17 artists were narrowed down to only the Top 9 after America and the coaches chose their favorites. The nine finalists are: Desz and Cami Clune of Team Kelly, Carter Rubin and Ben Allen of Team Gwen, Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger of Team Blake, and Bailey Rae, John Holiday and Tamara Jade of Team Legend. But enough about the competition aspect of the show — tonight is all about celebrating the holidays!

