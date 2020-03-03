We’re halfway through “The Voice” Season 18 blind auditions, with each coach coming closer and closer to completing their teams. As of this writing, Blake Shelton has 6 of his 10 artists, while Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas currently have 5 of 10. Yep, you read that right. As Kelly explained during Monday’s episode, this season the coaches’ teams will consist of 10 contestants apiece as opposed to the normal 12. With all four Blocks being utilized already, that means “The Voice” judges will have to rely on their savvy pitches in order to convince the remaining artists to join them.

How many artists does each “The Voice” coach still need to complete their Season 18 teams? We’ll be updating this page after every blind audition episode airs on NBC, so keep checking back.

Blake is the only coach to appear in all 18 cycles of “The Voice,” and his efforts have presented him with six wins and more artists in the finales than anyone else. Can he win a seventh victory this year? Blake’s team is currently home to six artists: Todd Tilghman, Todd Michael Hall, Levi Watkins, Toneisha Harris, Joei Fulco and Jamal Corrie. Of note, Tilghman and Toneisha were four-chair turns.

Kelly signed up for NBC’s reality TV show in Season 14 and wound up winning on her first try with Brynn Cartelli. She then prevailed in Season 15 with Chevel Shepherd and Season 17 with Jake Hoot, proving her worth as a formidable coach. For Season 18 Kelly’s five team members so far are: Tayler Green, Megan Danielle, Chelle, Sara Collins and Samantha Howell.

John joined “The Voice” family two cycles ago and prevailed in the Season 16 finale with Maelyn Jarmon. Some fans now believe this EGOT recipient has created the strongest team in Season 18. His five artists so far include: Nelson Cade III, Darious Lyles, Zach Day, CammWess and Thunderstorm Artis. Of note, Nelson and Thunderstorm were four-chair turns.

Finally, new coach Nick was a welcome addition to “The Voice” this year, replacing Gwen Stefani on the panel. He has a knack for speaking to his potential contestants in a down-to-earth way and writing fun notes about them as they perform. Here are Nick’s five artists so far: Tate Brusa, Joanna Serenko, Arei Moon, Allegra Miles and Samuel Wilco. Of note, Joanna was a four-chair turn.

