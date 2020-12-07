‘The Voice’ Top 9: How to vote and save your favorite season 19 artist from elimination on December 8

The Top 9 on season 19 of “The Voice” take to the stage on the December 7 live episode. They are singing for America’s votes and one of them will be sent packing on Tuesday’s live results show. To make sure that doesn’t happen to your favorite artist, keep reading to learn how to vote in one of three ways. You get 10 votes per method, which means you have a whopping 30 votes in all.

Voting opens as soon as the show starts in the Eastern and Central time zones. The window for casting your ballot via the app (available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play) or online at the official website page runs until 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

On the December 8 results show, Carson Daly will reveal the artists with the fewest votes who will have to sing for survival. Viewers will vote via the app in the Instant Save with one more artist going through to the season 19 final.

Which of these Top 9 artists do you want to win season 19 of “The Voice”? Cast your ballot in our poll below and then sound off on your favorite artists and coaches (and those you could do without) in the comments section at the bottom of this post.

