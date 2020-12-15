‘The Voice’ head-scratcher: Will Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger split the Team Blake vote?

“The Voice” fans have until Tuesday morning to cast their votes for who they want to win Season 19, with all four coaches still in the running. Team Blake Shelton is represented by two artists, Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger, while the others have a single contestant left: Carter Rubin for Team Gwen Stefani, Desz for Team Kelly Clarkson and John Holiday for Team John Legend. It’s no secret Blake has the most loyal “Voice” out there — after all, he’s won a leading seven times now — so both Ian and Jim will no doubt receive votes. But since these two country/rock artists have similar audiences, might they end up splitting the Team Blake vote, paving way for someone else to claim victory?

Last season Blake also had two singers in the finale, Todd Tilghman and Toneisha Harris, and they ended up coming in first and second place, respectively. Keep in mind that these two artists appealed to vastly different audiences, which might explain why there was no Team Blake vote-split. Todd was the only country/rock singer left in the competition, so fans who liked that kind of music had only one person to vote for. Similarly, Toneisha was the last remaining R&B/soul artist.

Are Ian and Jim in danger since they perform similar styles of music? Not necessarily. Any voter who really, really wants someone from Team Blake to prevail can cast votes for both of them just to be safe. There is a limit of 10 votes per contestant, but viewers can vote for multiple contestants. Blake hasn’t publicly endorsed one candidate over the other, though something tells us he’ll be happy regardless of whether Ian or Jim takes the crown.

In the event “Voice” fans are split on Blake’s two contestants, might Carter, Desz or John be the one to prevail? According to exclusive Gold Derby odds, the front-runner to win Season 19 is Carter. This 15-year-old pop singer has leading 16/5 odds to claim victory, just ahead of Desz in second place at 22/1 odds. If our predictions are true, that means Gwen is about to enjoy her first victory after five seasons as a coach.

As for Blake’s history, his seven overall triumphs so far have been for Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13) and Todd (Season 18). Can Ian or Jim make it eight for Blake? We’ll find out Tuesday, December 15 on NBC.

