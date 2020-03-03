‘The Voice’ judges: Yep, this is the best coaching panel in all 18 seasons

Has NBC’s long-running competition series “The Voice” put together its best coaching panel to date? The current Season 18 judges are a perfect blend of experience (Blake Shelton), enthusiasm (Kelly Clarkson), charm (John Legend) and rawness (Nick Jonas), which makes them a force to be reckoned with on the reality TV stage. Gone are the days of silly bickering between Shelton and Adam Levine, or distracting relationship drama with Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Now, the four superstars have a fun, yet respectful camaraderie that truly stands out on screen. See our rankings of all 14 “Voice” coaches in our photo gallery above.

Blake Shelton (Seasons 1-Present)

Some may argue Shelton has a lock on all of the country artists, but his first of six wins came in Season 2 with R&B singer Jermaine Paul. Up next was Cassadee Pope in Season 3, who was more of a pop singer at the time. But since then country artists have reigned supreme on Team Blake with Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7) and Sundance Head (Season 11) all taking home trophies. It is also worth noting that to date, artists on Shelton’s team have had the most success on the music charts after their time on “The Voice” has ended. His most recent championship victory was for Chloe Kohanski (Season 13).

Kelly Clarkson (Seasons 14-Present)

This original winner of “American Idol” joined “The Voice” in 2018 and quickly won three of her first four contests: Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15) and Jake Hoot (Season 17). When Levine shockingly left the reality TV show, Clarkson became Shelton’s new punching bag in terms of making fun of her at every turn. But we know it’s all for show — they’re best friends in real life.

John Legend (Seasons 16-Present)

In 2019, Legend came on strong as the latest coach, having just received the last letter in his prestigious EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). The other judges realized Legend was a force to be reckoned with when artist after artist chose to be on his team instead of theirs. In the season finale, Legend’s pop singer Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16) claimed victory thanks in part to Shelton having three of the four finalists, which split his own vote.

Nick Jonas (Season 18)

As the new kid on the block at the start of the 2020 season, the jury is still out on Jonas’ coaching style. However, he really stood out in the blind auditions for his way of speaking to the artists in a down-to-earth manner and writing special notes about them as they performed. This kid is going places.

