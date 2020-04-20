‘The Voice’ Knockouts Night 2: How will Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas use their final steals? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It’s the final night for “The Voice” Knockouts of Season 18! Coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton have each used their one and only steal for this round. How will rivals Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas deploy their steals Monday night?

In addition to the six regular Knockout pairings, the four saved artist from the previous Battle episodes will compete for one slot in the live shows, which will premiere at an unknown future date due to health concerns. That will give the audience a Top 17 since each coach will carry forward four artists from these two Knockout shows that were already pre-recorded months ago.

The singers competing for this unconventional 17th slot are:

Todd Michael Hall (Team Blake Shelton)

Samantha Howell (Team Kelly Clarkson)

Nelson Cade, III (Team John Legend)

Michael Williams (Team Nick Jonas)

Enjoy revisiting our live blogs from each of these three recent Battle episodes on Monday, March 23, Monday, March 30 and Monday, April 6. And the one from last week’s other Knockout episode on Monday, April 13.

The advisor for all teams in this round is legendary, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, James Taylor.

And now follow along with live updating blog below for the Night 2 episode on Monday, April 20. Keep refreshing for the latest recap details and be sure to make your comments below.

8:15 p.m. — The first Knockout of the night is Thunderstorm Artis vs. Mandi Castillo. Both of them were four-chair turns and although Thunderstorm seems like an early front-runner, Kelly has had her eye on stealing Mandi. Mandi is singing “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King in honor of a friend of hers who is fighting cancer. Thunderstorm is singing his coach’s song, “Preach.” Before the performances, Legend asks the other coaches to be honest with their thoughts because he’s not sure who he’s picking. Mandi is up first and I find her voice a bit shaky on this ballad, but Kelly is giving her a standing ovation. When Thunderstorm takes the stage it just feels like there’s an instant excitement in the building. He’s so original and effortless when he performs it feels like the music just flows from him. Nick preferred Thunderstorm, but Kelly and Blake both thought Mandi won this! But it’s John’s choice and he chose Mandi as the winner of this Knockout! Wow! That’s shocking to me. Did John just drop the winner of this show? Nick ends up stealing Thunderstorm and Team Jonas just hit the jackpot!

8:35 p.m. — The second Knockout is Team Nick’s Arei Moon vs. Jon Mullins (stolen from Team Blake). Arei is singing “You Don’t Know My Name” by Alicia Keys in honor of her husband. This is my favorite song from Keys so I hope she nails it. Jon is singing “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran because it speaks to what is going on in his life right now. Arei is up first and her stage presence continues to surprise me, she just lights up the stage. I love the way she performs and she sounds fantastic and has Kelly screaming, “Get it!” Jon is up next and he also sounds great, with his voice just powering through this ballad. He sways a little off key at the modulation, but this will be a tough decision for Nick. Kelly liked Arei better, but Blake prefers Jon. Nick struggles to decide, but ultimately decides Arei is the winner of this Knockout. Jon has been eliminated from the competition.

