32% of ‘The Voice’ viewers want Megan Danielle to win for Team Kelly Clarkson [POLL RESULTS]

“The Voice” viewers have been voting all week for which of Kelly Clarkson‘s artists they want to win Season 18, and the poll results are in. With a leading 32% of the vote, 17-year-old Megan Danielle tops all of the other contestants on Team Kelly. This Douglasville, Georgia native originally auditioned with “Remedy” in the blinds and earned Kelly’s attention as a one-chair turn. If Megan pulls out a win in the May 19 finale, it would bring Kelly her fourth victory after Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15) and Jake Hoot (Season 17).

Megan was next seen in the battles, where she faced off against Samantha Howell to “Top of the World.” Even though Kelly named Megan as the battle winner, she still kept Samantha in the competition by saving her. In the knockouts Megan took a big risk by performing Kelly’s song “Piece by Piece.” Kelly advanced her to the live shows instead of CammWess, but that’s when John Legend swooped in to steal CammWess for his team.

NBC’s bio reads, “Megan Danielle was raised by a single mom after her parents divorced when she was 7. It wasn’t always easy living on her mother’s waitressing income with four other siblings, so Megan used music as a distraction. Her grandmother encouraged her to start singing, and when Megan turned 15 her mom signed her up to sing at a restaurant. After that, Megan decided she wanted to sing professionally and has been playing open mics ever since. Outside of music, she works as a waitress, dishwasher and cashier at the restaurant her mom now manages. Megan, who uses her wages from the restaurant to help run the house with her mom, recently bought her first car.”

Below, see the complete Team Kelly poll results for who “The Voice” fans want to win Season 18. Do you agree or disagree?

32% — Megan Danielle

29% — Micah Iverson

21% — Cedrice

10% — Mandi Thomas

8% — Samantha Howell

