Reminder: ‘The Voice’ is not airing Tuesday, November 3 because of presidential election

Who will America turn its chair around for: President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden? We’ll all (hopefully) find out Tuesday, November 3, which means “The Voice” will not be airing that night. Indeed, NBC’s long-running singing phenom is taking the evening off for an even bigger reality TV show, just as they did in 2016 when they skipped an episode to broadcast an election night in which the electoral college pressed their “I Want You” buttons for Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Season 19 of “The Voice” began later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of a studio audience, virtual fans are Zooming in from all over the country to react to the blind audition contestants. Social distancing rules are also in place to prevent the aspiring artists (who quarantined for two weeks prior to their big shots) from interacting directly with the four coaches: Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

When “The Voice” returns next Monday, November 9, the battle rounds will begin as each of the coaches pair up two team member to duke it out on stage. Both artists will take turns performing parts of the duet, and then their coach will decide who makes it through to the next round and who gets cut. Of course, this is when the “steal” gets introduced, where rival artists can swipe up any at-risks artists. The “save” will also be available for a coach who wants to keep both of the duet performers.

Based on his track record, Blake is the coach to beat for this Fall 2020 cycle. He’s prevailed a leading seven times as coach, including in the fall with Todd Tilghman (Season 18). Kelly is next in line with three wins under her belt, most recently for Jake Hoot (Season 17). John has a single victory for Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16). Gwen is hoping for her first triumph in Season 19.

According to political predictions website fivethirtyeight, Biden is “favored to win” the 2020 presidential election on November 3. However, the company was infamously wrong in 2016 when they picked Clinton as the winner. Whoever loses, be warned: there will be no “Voice”-like Instant Save to keep you around for another week. If you’re out, you’re out … at least until 2024.

