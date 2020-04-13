‘The Voice’ power rankings: Will Todd Michael Hall, Samantha Howell, Nelson Cade III or Michael Williams win four-way Knockout?

For the first time ever, the saved artists from the Battles on “The Voice” will appear in a four-way Knockout with the winner appearing in the live shows. Those artists are: Todd Michael Hall (Team Blake Shelton), Samantha Howell (Team Kelly Clarkson), Nelson Cade, III (Team John Legend) and Michael Williams (Team Nick Jonas). Enjoy revisiting our live blogs from each of these three recent Battle episodes on Monday, March 23, Monday, March 30 and Monday, April 6.

The Knockouts will begin on Monday, April 13 and conclude on Monday, April 20. Teammates will face off with one another in hopes of advancing to the Live Shows. The advisor for all teams in this round will be the legendary, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, James Taylor. Below are our power rankings of these four artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the Live Shows.



1. Nelson Cade, III (Team Legend)

(Blind Audition: “Pride & Joy”; Battle: “Come Together”)

Nelson was a four-chair turn during the blind auditions and he absolutely floored the coaches with his blues rendition of “Pride & Joy.” The 27-year old lost a highly contested battle to Darious Lyles and if he were on any other team he’d have never been let go this early. I expect him to throttle the competition in this Knockout and earn his rightful place in the live shows.

2. Samantha Howell (Team Kelly)

(Blind Audition: “Take it On the Run”; Battle: “Top of the World”)

This 19-year old pop singer with a country flare is poised on stage and many were surprised to see her lose in the Battles to an even younger singer, Megan Danielle. Samantha shouldn’t be counted out just yet because her coach has proven she can pull a rabbit out of a hat when the pressure is on. With the right song choice (hint –choose a country song) Samantha could steal the final slot in the live shows.

3. Michael Williams (Team Nick)

(Blind Audition: “You Say”; Battle: “How Will I Know”)

Michael was basically glossed over in the blind auditions, but his duet with Allegra Miles in the Battles made everyone take notice. For as hauntingly beautiful as his ballad version of a Whitney Houston dance hit was, Michael just doesn’t seem likely to thrive in this four-way knockout. But maybe the teen heartthrob has a chance?

4. Todd Michael Hall (Team Blake)

(Blind Audition: “Jukebox Hero”; Battle: “The Best”)

Todd is a classic rock singer that can scream with the best of them, but his chosen genre of music hasn’t exactly been successful on “The Voice” in recent years. This 50-year old banger from Michigan has been a fun addition to the season, but I have doubts he stands any shot at winning a four-way Knockout with three more contemporary, current-sounding artists.

Predict “The Voice” when the live shows start at some future date.. Be sure to make your predictions for all of our other reality shows, including “American Idol,” “Survivor” and more to influence our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until new episodes air and compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and a $100 Amazon gift card. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions