‘The Voice’ power rankings for Team Blake Shelton: All 6 Knockout artists from best to worst for Season 18

The Battle Rounds for Season 18 of “The Voice” concluded last Monday, and six-time winning coach Blake Shelton has narrowed his team down to just six contestants. Among his eclectic team of artists are country, gospel, pop and rock singers along with a new front-runner he stole from Team John Legend. Enjoy revisiting our live blogs from each of these three episodes on Monday, March 23, Monday, March 30 and Monday, April 6.

The Knockouts will begin on Monday, April 13 and conclude on Monday, April 20. Teammates will face off with one another in hopes of advancing to the Live Shows. The advisor for all teams in this round will be the legendary, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, James Taylor.

Below is our power ranking of these six artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the Live Shows. Do YOU agree with our power rankings? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Blake.

New this season, the saved artists from the Battle Rounds will appear in a Four-Way Knockout with the winner appearing in the Live Shows. Those artists are: Todd Michael Hall (Team Blake), Samantha Howell (Team Kelly Clarkson), Nelson Cade, III (Team Legend) and Michael Williams (Team Nick Jonas).

1. Cedrice

(Blind Audition: “Fever”; Battle: “Stay”)

Cedrice is the newest addition to Team Blake after he snagged the sultry singer from Team John following a close battle loss to Thunderstorm Artis. The 28-year old diva’s stage presence is simply unmatched in this competition and aside from having one of the best voices this season, Cedrice has the looks of a supermodel and poise that leaves the coaches drooling for more.

2. Todd Tilghman

(Blind Audition: “We’ve Got Tonight”; Battle: “Ghost in This House”)

Todd was a four-chair turn in the blind auditions and has a husky, beautiful tone reminiscent of the late, great Kenny Rogers. The 41-year old pastor defeated a formidable opponent in country singer Jon Mullins in the Battles to advance to the Knockouts. Todd’s comfort level on stage along with his consistent vocal performances lead us to believe he’ll go far on Team Blake.

3. Levi Watkins

(Blind Audition: “Hey, Soul Sister”; Battle: “Counting Stars”)

At just 14 years old Levi impressed the coaches with his blind audition but really wowed them in the Battles where he defeated Jamal Corrie, a singer nearly twice his age. There is simply nobody else like Levi in the competition and once viewers take control they are going to vote for this adorable teenager in droves. Blake can’t let this one go!

4. Toneisha Harris

(Blind Audition: “I Want to Know What Love Is”; Battle: “Good as Hell”)

This 44-year old gospel singer proved she’s no one-trick pony when she outperformed Jacob Daniel Murphy in the Battles covering a song from Lizzo. Although I once thought of her as the leader of the pack on Team Blake, I am now concerned Cedrice may steal her limelight. Vocally, I don’t think there’s a better singer on Team Blake.

5. Cam Spinks

(Blind Audition: “Wave on Wave”; Battle: “What Ifs”)

Cam is a 29-year old country singer that proved his versatility when he defeated Kailey Abel in the Battles with a Kane Brown song he wasn’t exactly comfortable singing. His voice has always impressed Blake, but as we get down to the wire stage presence matters. In that regard, he doesn’t quite measure up to some of the other artists on his team.

6. Joei Fulco

(Blind Audition: “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves”; Battle: “The Best”)

Joei is a 22-year old pop/country singer who immediately drew comparisons to Cher following her blind audition. She proved to be more of a vocal threat than many thought she was when she defeated rock singer Todd Michael Hall in the Battles. Even though Joei has a great presence and a strong voice, I’m not sure she has the broad appeal to rise to the top of Team Blake.

