‘The Voice’ power rankings: Team Blake Shelton, all 10 artists from best to worst for Season 18

Blind auditions for Season 18 of “The Voice” concluded on Monday, March 17, and six-time winning coach Blake Shelton was the first to fill his team of 10 artists. His eclectic team of vocalists includes country, gospel, pop and R&B singers hoping to become his seventh champion. Below is our power ranking of these 10 artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the Knockouts. Do YOU agree with our power rankings? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Blake.

Click through our photo gallery above for photos and bios for each team member. And enjoy revisiting our live blogs from each of the blind audition episodes from the past few weeks:

The Battle Rounds will begin on Monday, March 23, with teammates facing off in hopes of advancing to the Knockouts. Advisors for the coaches this round will be Dua Lipa for Team Kelly Clarkson, Kevin Jonas for Team Nick Jonas, Ella Mai for Team John Legend and Bebe Rexha for Team Blake. The coaches will be able to steal one losing artist from other coaches and save one losing artist on their own team. However, the team coach may only hit their button to save an artist once it is clear that no other coach is going to steal them.

New this season, the saved artists from the Battle Rounds will appear in a Four-Way Knockout with the winner appearing in the Live Shows. Artists who win their battle or are stolen by another coach advance to the Knockout Rounds. Below we rank Blake’s team based on our impressions of their Blind Audition performances as well as their likelihood of advancing in the competition.

1. Toneisha Harris

(Blind Audition: “I Want to Know What Love Is”)

Toneisha Harris is a gospel singer who became an unlikely member of Team Blake after all four coaches turned their chairs during her powerful blind audition. While Blake is known for his success coaching country artists, he has also proven to be loyal to soulful powerhouses who join his team. Knowing he was lucky to snag a vocalist of Toneisha’s caliber, there is not a chance Blake will let her go anytime soon.

2. Kailey Abel

(Blind Audition: “Forever Young”)

Kailey Abel was a one-chair turn Blake won uncontested, but that didn’t stop him from “betting the farm” that she’ll win this competition. The raspy-voiced pop/rocker was a late entry in the blind audition process and became the final member of Team Blake. Her charisma and seasoned vocals are reminiscent of Blake’s Season 13 champ Chloe Kohanski.

3. Todd Tilghman

(Blind Audition: “We’ve Got Tonight”)

Todd Tilghman was the first contestant to audition for Season 18 and he made a big splash with his four-chair turn blind audition covering a Bob Seger classic. His husky voice and energetic stage presence add a level of excitement and professionalism that will team well with Blake. It doesn’t hurt that he sounds like a young Kenny Rogers!

4. Cam Spinks

(Blind Audition: “Wave on Wave”)

Cam Spinks earned two chair turns from Blake and fellow country-loving coach, Kelly. As the sole, pure country singer on Team Blake, Cam will be a safety blanket for his coach. The seasoned vocalist appears comfortable on stage and will have no problem tapping into the country fan base that watches “The Voice.”

5. Jon Mullins

(Blind Audition: “Don’t Give Up On Me”)

Jon Mullins joined Team Blake as an uncontested one-chair turn that prompted his coach to exclaim, “This is the greatest day of my coaching career on ‘The Voice!'” Jon gave a pitch perfect powerhouse performance and it can’t be explained why no other coaches turned around, but I can only imagine Jon will prove tough to beat in the Battles.

6. Todd Michael Hall

(Blind Audition: “Juke Box Hero”)

Todd Michael Hall showed off an impressive range with his blind audition that earned chair turns from both Blake and John. The classic rocker and his high energy vocals may prove to be enticing moving forward. That said, the coaches may not know what they can offer this throwback artist nor have a vision of where he fits into today’s music landscape.

7. Levi Watkins

(Blind Audition: “Hey, Soul Sister”)

Levi Watkins is just 14 years old and his rendition of “Hey, Soul Sister” (while accompanying himself on a ukulele) was a bold introduction to “The Voice.” His age could be appealing since he is bubbling over with raw talent, but he may be a bit wet behind the ears to sustain longevity among this talented field.

8. Joei Fulco

(Blind Audition: “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves”)

Blake successfully used his block on Nick to stop the rookie coach from snagging Joei Fulco following her two-chair turning rendition of “Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves.” She has a unique vocal quality that is reminiscent of Cher and her confession that her music of choice is country/rock could benefit her if Blake is on the fence about keeping her around.

9. Jamal Corrie

(Blind Audition: “Be Alright”)

Jamal Corrie was a single-chair turn so he joined Team Blake uncontested. Although Jamal has a bit of “heartthrob appeal,” his vocal performance was pretty standard. There may be a diamond in the rough hiding in there somewhere, but at this stage I can’t see him bypassing enough people on Team Blake to advance.

10. Jacob Daniel Murphy

(Blind Audition: Until You Come Back to Me”)

Part of Jacob Daniel Murphy’s blind audition was edited out which is never a good sign in these early rounds. He’s a solid R&B singer, but he doesn’t appear to have the charisma it takes to make it far in this competition. Jacob was a one-chair turn and I am doubtful the other coaches are chomping at the bit to steal him.