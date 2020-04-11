‘The Voice’ power rankings for Team John Legend: All 6 Knockout artists from best to worst for Season 18

The Battle rounds for Season 18 of “The Voice” concluded last Monday, and Season 16 winning coach John Legend has recruited an absolutely stacked team! His group of soulful, powerhouse vocalists (including four 4-chair turns) could be his ticket to a second championship. Enjoy revisiting our live blogs from each of these three episodes on Monday, March 23, Monday, March 30 and Monday, April 6.

The Knockouts will begin on Monday, April 13 and conclude on Monday, April 20. Teammates will face off with one another in hopes of advancing to the Live Shows. The advisor for all teams in this round will be the legendary, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter James Taylor.

Below are our power ranking of these six artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the Live Shows. Do YOU agree with our power rankings? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Legend.

1. Thunderstorm Artis

(Blind Audition: “Blackbird”; Battle: “Stay”)

Thunderstorm emerged as the Season 18 front-runner from the moment he took the stage for his brilliant blind audition. The 23-year old defeated the magnetic Cedrice in the most beautifully executed battle of the season and now there is no stopping him. All John has to do is sit back and let Thunderstorm do his thing and he’s guaranteed to make the finale.

2. Mike Jerel

(Blind Audition: “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”; Battle: “Adorn”)

This 31-year old soul singer blew the coaches away during his four-chair turn blind audition. In the Battles, he defeated Zach Day to earn his spot in the Knockouts. Mike is a gifted piano player and his voice is versatile and powerful. The goosebumps keep coming each time he performs and he should be considered a threat for the title.

3. Joanna Serenko

(Blind Audition: “All My Loving”; Battle: “when the party’s over”)

Joanna has a gorgeous tone and earned a four-chair turn from the coaches during her blind audition. The 18-year old was stolen by John from Team Nick after she was defeated in the Battles by Roderick Chambers. John could hardly contain his excitement when he snatched this songstress up for himself and we think she’ll be in great hands with her new coach.

4. Mandi Castillo

(Blind Audition: “Asi Fue”; Battle: “Senorita”)

Mandi is yet another four-chair turn who had the coaches clamoring for her after she sang a Spanish song for her blind audition. In the Battles this 23-year old took down a formidable opponent in CammWess who was ultimately stolen by Kelly. Mandi stands out in this competition as the lone Latin artist and that could prove to be beneficial moving forward.

5. Zan Fiskum

(Blind Audition: “Light On”; Battle: “Closer to Fine”)

Zan has sailed through the first two rounds of this competition and even earned comparisons to Season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon. After earning three chair turns for her audition, the 22-year old defeated Brittney Allen in a tightly contested battle. At one point Zan seemed to have an open lane on Team Legend, but with the addition of Joanna, the road to the live shows may be more difficult for her to travel.

6. Darious Lyles

(Blind Audition: “How Do You Sleep”; Battle: “Come Together”)

It makes absolutely no sense that a singer as talented and entertaining as Darious has landed at the bottom of any rankings. That’s just how tough Team Legend is this season! The 30-year old gospel singer took down Nelson Cade, III in one of the strongest Battles of the competition and still, here he sits. I just can’t see him taking down Thunderstorm or Mike and there isn’t room for all three on Team Legend.

New this season, the saved artists from the Battle Rounds will appear in a Four-Way Knockout with the winner appearing in the Live Shows. Those artists are: Todd Michael Hall (Team Blake Shelton), Samantha Howell (Team Kelly Clarkson), Nelson Cade, III (Team Legend) and Michael Williams (Team Nick Jonas).

