‘The Voice’ power rankings: Team John Legend, all 10 artists from best to worst for Season 18

Blind auditions for Season 18 of “The Voice” concluded on Monday, March 17, and Season 16 winning coach John Legend was the last to fill his team of 10 artists. His group of soulful, powerhouse vocalists (including four 4-chair turns) could be his ticket to a second championship. Below is our power ranking of these 10 artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the Knockouts. Do YOU agree with our power rankings? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Legend.

Click through our photo gallery above for photos and bios for each team member. And enjoy revisiting our live blogs from each of the blind audition episodes from the past few weeks:

Monday, February 24

Tuesday, February 25

Monday, March 2

Monday, March 9.

Monday, March 16

The Battle Rounds will begin on Monday, March 23, with teammates facing off in hopes of advancing to the Knockouts. Advisors for the coaches this round will be Dua Lipa for Team Kelly Clarkson, Kevin Jonas for Team Nick Jonas, Ella Mai for Team Legend and Bebe Rexha for Team Blake Shelton. The coaches will be able to steal one losing artist from other coaches and save one losing artist on their own team. However, the team coach may only hit their button to save an artist once it is clear that no other coach is going to steal them.

New this season, the saved artists from the Battle Rounds will appear in a Four-Way Knockout with the winner appearing in the Live Shows. Artists who win their battle or are stolen by another coach advance to the Knockout Rounds. Below we rank John’s team based on our impressions of their Blind Audition performances as well as their likelihood of advancing in the competition.

1. Thunderstorm Artis

(Blind Audition: “Blackbird”)

No artist caused as much of an internet frenzy as Thunderstorm Artis following his spine-tingling performance of “Blackbird” that inspired all four coaches to turn their chairs. Aside from having the fiercest name in the competition, Thunderstorm was cool as a cucumber has he carefully caressed the notes of this beautiful melody injecting the perfect amount of soul and artistry. If he’s not in the finale it will be criminal.

2. Cedrice

(Blind Audition: “Fever”)

Cedrice was only a one-chair turn but that’s because she was the final artist to perform and complete Team Legend, which held the last remaining slot. Her blistering rendition of “Fever” was a little Peggy Lee and a little Beyonce. The other coaches were peeking over their chairs to catch a glimpse of the statuesque beauty they couldn’t turn around to see. Fans are already saying Cedrice could be the next Chris Blue, who won Season 12 after he was the last artist to audition.

3. Mike Jerel

(Blind Audition: “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”)

While Thunderstorm has more of an understated vocal style, Mike Jerel is an absolute powerhouse who doesn’t mind showboating his unmatched soulful technique. He’s also musically gifted on the keyboard and who knows what other instruments he has mastered? Mike is yet another artist on Team Legend who got four chairs to turn and don’t count him out as a contender for the title.

4. Nelson Cade, III

(Blind Audition: “Pride & Joy”)

If you can’t believe that Team Legend has four potential winners of Season 18, think again because Nelson Cade, III is yet another musical virtuoso who earned a four-chair turn for his bluesy performance of “Pride & Joy.” He has a style all his own and his charisma on stage is absolute fire. It’s going to be a knock-down, drag out fight to the finish for these artists and the other coaches have to be salivating over the possible steals from Team Legend.

5. Zan Fiskum

(Blind Audition: “Light On”)

Zan Fiskum entranced the coaches with her flawless pop vocal style as she sang “Light On” during her blind audition. She earned three chair turns and her demeanor on stage is professional and she’s completely comfortable in her own skin. Furthermore, she couldn’t be more different than anyone else on Team Legend and that will help her move forward as she occupies her own lane.

6. Mandi Castillo

(Blind Audition: “Asi Fue”)

Mandi Castillo is another four-chair turn and she impressed the coaches with her Spanish performance of “Asi Fue” in the blind auditions. There is a need for a Latin artist to do well this season because it is a booming music market, but as the coaches said, Mandi won’t succeed just because she’s Latina. She’s an incredible vocalist. The fact that she is ranked #6 is simply because Team Legend is absurdly talented, and we expect multiple artists to be stolen from this group.

7. Darious Lyles

(Blind Audition: “How Do You Sleep”)

Darious Lyles is an incredible R&B singer who nailed his audition of “How Do You Sleep,” earning two chair turns. Darious has everything going for him other than the fact that there is just too much competition within his own team. His straightforward, traditional delivery simply isn’t as memorable as some of the others but if he nails the vocals in the Battles he has a shot at being stolen.

8. Brittney Allen

(Blind Audition: “Dancing On My Own”)

Brittney Allen has a clear, powerful voice that is able to pierce through a song but she was only able to get one chair to turn around during her blind audition. There were a few mistakes throughout the performance which typically wouldn’t matter, but that combined with her lack of stage presence (in comparison to the competition) leaves her in a vulnerable spot.

9. CammWess

(Blind Audition: “Earned It”)

CammWess is just 21 years old but his versatile, powerful voice earned him two chair turns performing “Earned It” for the coaches. His downfall is that he overruns the notes and needs to learn how to show restraint. The coaches pointed that out following his blind audition, but Team Legend is so stacked CammWess has an uphill battle if he hopes to move forward.

10. Zach Day

(Blind Audition: “Weak”)

Zach Day impressed the coaches with his smooth, R&B vocal style and in any other season he may stand a chance. But his performance wasn’t perfect and he went a little off key in his upper register throughout the climax of the song. That’s all it takes to land at the bottom of Team Legend.