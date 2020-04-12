‘The Voice’ power rankings for Team Kelly Clarkson: All 6 Knockout artists from best to worst for Season 18

The Battle Rounds for Season 18 of “The Voice” concluded last Monday, and Kelly Clarkson, champion coach in three of her four seasons on the show, has narrowed her newest team down to just six contestants. After building a group of 12 comprised of only one male artist based on the blind auditions, Kelly has since added one more to her roster through a steal from John Legend. Enjoy revisiting our live blogs from each of the three battle episodes from Monday, March 23, Monday, March 30 and Monday, April 6.

The Knockouts will begin on Monday, April 13 and conclude on Monday, April 20. Teammates will face off with one another in hopes of advancing to the Live Shows. The advisor for all teams in this round will be the legendary, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, James Taylor.

Below are our power rankings of these six artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the Live Shows. Do YOU agree with our power rankings? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Kelly.

New this season, the saved artists from the Battle Rounds will appear in a Four-Way Knockout with the winner appearing in the Live Shows. Those artists are: Todd Michael Hall (Team Blake Shelton), Samantha Howell (Team Kelly), Nelson Cade, III (Team John) and Michael Williams (Team Nick Jonas).

1. Megan Danielle

(Blind Audition: “Remedy”; Battle: “Top of the World”)

By going from Adele to Patty Griffin in the first two rounds Megan proved that she can have just as much control over her voice on a large power ballad that she can in a softer story-driven song. Now, I have a gut feeling that Megan is Kelly’s frontrunner because of all the artists on her team she is the most like Kelly–versatile, powerful and doesn’t come off as over-confident. After her battle performance, Blake even admitted that he made a mistake in not turning his chair for her during the blinds.

2. CammWess

(Blind Audition: “Earned It”; Battle: “Señorita”)

As the stolen artist on Kelly’s team you’d think he’s at a disadvantage heading into the knockouts, especially since in her critique of the “Señorita” performance Kelly gave his competition the edge. But I thin John did CammWess a disadvantage in that battle with a song that was better suited to his opponent. But in his own performance in the blinds, CammWess was stellar and clearly knows his brand as a soulful and soothing R&B vocalist. With the right song selection in the knockouts he could definitely upset one of Kelly’s original artists.

3. Micah Iverson

(Blind Audition: “All I Want”; Battle: “Someone You Loved”)

As a three chair turn, Micah was a hot commodity in the blinds, but Kelly got her button slap in first and that was enough to bring him over to her team. While he was great there, he was even better in his battle of the Lewis Capaldi hit where he sat in his pocket as a passionate balladeer. We know that Kelly loves her female singers this season so it’d be a shock to see her keep her two men through the knockouts, but, hey, anything is possible when you’re this talented!

4. Tayler Green

(Blind Audition: “Issues”; Battle: “Water Under the Bridge”)

Because we didn’t get to see Tayler’s full battle round performance, the chances that she’s one of the artists to advance from the knockouts is pretty slim. But I will say that her blind audition of the Julia Michaels song is one of my favorites from that round and she shows a ton of promise in it. It would be a shame to see someone as commercially viable as Tayler leave so early because the tone and clarity is there in her voice and she’s got personality to back it up. I’m hoping I’m wrong and the editors just psyched us out in the battles–we want more Tayler!

5. Mandi Thomas

(Blind Audition: “Con te partirò”; Battle: “My Baby Loves Me”)

As the first opera singer to make it through the blinds, Mandi is the frontrunner in terms of providing something unique to not only Kelly’s team but to the show as a whole. That alone could be enough to convince Kelly to stick by her side, but as her battle performance showed, Mandi is not as impressive in other genres as she is in her true element. Will she return to classical music in the knockouts? She should!

6. Anaya Cheyenne

(Blind Audition: “I’ll Never Love Again”; Battle: “Scared to Be Lonely”)

After two performances I’d say Anaya’s weakness is song selection, both her own and the Dua Lipa song chosen for her in the battles. Both songs were pop ballads that while giving her voice opportunity to shine left too much unsaid in the personality department. You can see in the way that she performs that she has more charisma and energy to give, but the songs are holding her back. I want to see her do something uptempo and big in the knockouts.

Predict “The Voice” when the live shows start at some future date.. Be sure to make your predictions for all of our other reality shows, including “American Idol,” “Survivor” and more to influence our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until new episodes air and compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and a $100 Amazon gift card. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions