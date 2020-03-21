‘The Voice’ power rankings: Team Kelly Clarkson, all 10 artists from best to worst for Season 18

Blind auditions for Season 18 of “The Voice” concluded on Monday, March 17, and three-time winning coach Kelly Clarkson was the second to fill her team of 10 artists. Although they vary in sound, Team Kelly is comprised of nine women and just one male vocalist. Below is our power ranking of these 10 artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the Knockouts. Do YOU agree with our power rankings? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Kelly.

The Battle Rounds will begin on Monday, March 23, with teammates facing off in hopes of advancing to the Knockouts. Advisors for the coaches this round will be Bebe Rexha for Team Blake Shelton, Kevin Jonas for Team Nick Jonas, Ella Mai for Team John Legend and Dua Lipa for Team Kelly. The coaches will be able to steal one losing artist from other coaches and save one losing artist on their own team. However, the team coach may only hit their button to save an artist once it is clear that no other coach is going to steal them.

New this season, the saved artists from the Battle Rounds will appear in a Four-Way Knockout with the winner appearing in the Live Shows. Artists who win their battle or are stolen by another coach advance to the Knockout Rounds. Below we rank Kelly’s team based on our impressions of their Blind Audition performances as well as their likelihood of advancing in the competition.

1. Samantha Howell

(Blind Audition: “Take It on the Run”)

Samantha Howell is a pop/country vocalist that earned a three-chair turn during her blind audition. Kelly was so adamant about winning over the 19-year old singer that she used her only block to successfully ban Blake from contention. Samantha has the charisma, sound and range to go the distance this season and for now we consider her Team Kelly’s biggest threat.

2. Micah Iverson

(Blind Audition: “All I Want”)

Micah Iverson is the only male vocalist on Team Kelly and his three-chair turn blind audition proves he’s a viable contender. The pop/rock singer has a radio-ready voice and occupies an open lane within his team. Because of his raw talent and his position as the only male artist on Team Kelly, there is a high likelihood she will keep him around.

3. Chelle

(Blind Audition: “idontwannabeyouanymore”)

Chelle is an 18-year old pop singer who has a unique tone and obvious artistry that seems primed and ready to compete. Following her three-chair turning blind audition she remained focused and unwavering in delivering an inspired vocal. Should Kelly think about dropping this artist, there is a good chance she would be stolen by another coach.

4. Sara Collins

(Blind Audition: “Johnny & June”)

Sara Collins is an 18-year old country artist who already seems like a seasoned veteran. She is the most pure country vocalist on Team Kelly and it’s well documented that her coach knows how to win with an artist of that genre. Sara may be vulnerable because her stage presence is slightly lacking, but her voice is one of the most consistent on Team Kelly.

5. Anaya Cheyenne

(Blind Audition: “I’ll Never Love Again”)

Anaya Cheyenne started off a little shaky during her blind audition, but the 16-year old rose to the occasion during the chorus. At such a young age, Kelly may recognize the potential in this artist and worry less about perfection. As a pop/R&B singer, she would fill a unique space for Team Kelly moving forward.

6. Jules

(Blind Audition: “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked”)

Jules is only 15 years old and although her audition wasn’t perfect, she showed an incredible amount of artistry for a teenager. There’s a good chance she may excel in this competition, but it will depend on her taking down someone in a similar lane as her. Team Kelly is incredibly competitive so although we rank her at #6 right now, it’s entirely possible she’ll snag a spot from another singer/songwriter type of artist on Team Kelly.

7. Tayler Green

(Blind Audition: “Issues”)

Tayler Green is a more seasoned pop/R&B singer than Anaya, so if Kelly wants someone with a bit more poise she may choose this 27-year old instead. Tayler has a striking presence, but I’m a little more concerned about her inconsistent voice considering her current age. If she steps it up in the Battles she definitely stands a chance.

8. Gigi Hess

(Blind Audition: “Lovesong”)

Gigi Hess was the last artist to join Team Kelly and gave a soulful pop rendition of “Lovesong.” Although there were moments of brilliance within the performance, her vocals were inconsistent overall and her runs were sloppy at times.

9. Megan Danielle

(Blind Audition: “Remedy”)

Megan Danielle is another teenager on Team Kelly and although her voice is pretty good, the 17-year old looked absolutely petrified to be on stage. There’s not much time to improve confidence on a team this competitive. With so many artists vying to fill a pop vocalist position on Team Kelly, her chances of moving forward seem slim.

10. Mandi Thomas

(Blind Audition: “Con Te Partiro”)

Mandi Thomas is a 33-year old opera singer who shocked the coaches with her audition but only managed to convince Kelly to turn around. Although she fills a unique space, her performance wasn’t as captivating as I’d hoped it would be. To advance as an opera singer on “The Voice” you have to be exceptional and we’re not sure she has proven to be an artist the coaches will fight to keep on their team.