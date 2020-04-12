‘The Voice’ power rankings for Team Nick Jonas: All 6 Knockout artists from best to worst for Season 18

The Battle Rounds for Season 18 of “The Voice” concluded last Monday, and first time coach Nick Jonas has narrowed his team down to just six contestants. Not surprisingly, Nick has brought a number of young artists on board, but has evened it out with some more experienced artists like the one stole from Team Blake Shelton. Enjoy revisiting our live blogs from each of the three battle episodes on Monday, March 23, Monday, March 30 and Monday, April 6.

The Knockouts will begin on Monday, April 13 and conclude on Monday, April 20. Teammates will face off with one another in hopes of advancing to the Live Shows. The advisor for all teams in this round will be the legendary, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, James Taylor.

Below are our power rankings of these six artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the Live Shows. Do YOU agree with our power rankings? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Nick.

New this season, the saved artists from the Battle Rounds will appear in a Four-Way Knockout with the winner appearing in the Live Shows. Those artists are: Todd Michael Hall (Team Blake), Samantha Howell (Team Kelly Clarkson), Nelson Cade, III (Team John Legend) and Michael Williams (Team Nick).

1. Tate Brusa

(Blind Audition: “Perfect”; Battle: “Circles”)

Tate lucked out making it to the show the same season that Nick became a coach because there is not a better mentor for someone his age and with his talent as a musician. Bringing out the guitar for the Post Malone song was such a smart move on Nick’s part and helps position Tate as a heart throb artist that could really pull in a ton of young fans.

2. Allegra Miles

(Blind Audition: “Use Somebody”; Battle: “How Will I Know You”)

The rearrangement of the Whitney Houston song during Allegra’s battle round was one of the most exciting moves made by a coach in that round and Allegra (and her opponent Michael Williams) benefited from it. It provided her to surprise the audience with an unexpectedly heartfelt vocal of a very well-known song. If she can continue along that kind of path in the next round then she has a great shot at claiming the top spot on Nick’s strong team.

3. Arei Moon

(Blind Audition: “Miss Independent”; Battle: “Missing You”)

Something really amazing happened for Arei in the battles–Nick gave her a terribly dated song to sing and yet somehow she managed to turn her performance of it into something that feels exciting and sounds current. That’s a pretty powerful magic to have as an artist and it convinces me that she will likely return to the glory of her blind audition in the knockouts.

4. Jon Mullins

(Blind Audition: “Don’t Give Up on Me”; Battle: “Ghost in This House”)

Blake thought he hit the jackpot when he was the only chair to turn for Jon in the blinds, but then he made the mistake of placing him in a tight raced battle and had to give him up. All of the coaches loved the “Ghost in This House” performance so there’s a lot of love on the table for Jon, but I think Nick’s mentorship is best served when aimed at the younger artists because it’s where Nick can pull from his own experience. Many seasons ago Jon would probably be a frontrunner because of his country-rock angle, but that hasn’t been a winning recipe for a few years so I’ve got to dip him to the bottom half of Nick’s team at this point.

5. Roderick Chambers

(Blind Audition: “Back at One”; Battle: “When the Party’s Over”)

For Roderick, a late-in-the-round one chair turn, to have won a battle over four chair turner Joanna Serenko in the battle round speaks volumes about how passionate Nick is for him. I would not have given Roderick that win because I think the space he can grow into as an artist is severely limited by how specific his sound is, but there is indeed talent in his mature and classic voice.

6. Jacob Miller

(Blind Audition: “The Times Are A-Changin”; Battle: “Lights Up”)

The artistry on display in Jacob’s blind performance is at the very top of the season’s contestants. Unfortunately that didn’t propel him into a just as engaging battle round where Nick handed him a more formulaic pop song that drowned out everything that was interesting in his original audition.

