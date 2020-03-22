‘The Voice’ power rankings: Team Nick Jonas, all 10 artists from best to worst for Season 18

Blind auditions for Season 18 of “The Voice” concluded on Monday, March 17, and rookie coach Nick Jonas was the third to fill his team of 10 artists. His eclectic team of singer/songwriters, pop and R&B vocalists could be strong enough to give the coach a win on his first attempt. Below is our power ranking of these 10 artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the Knockouts. Do YOU agree with our power rankings? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Nick.

Click through our photo gallery above for photos and bios for each team member. And enjoy revisiting our live blogs from each of the blind audition episodes from the past few weeks:

Monday, February 24

Tuesday, February 25

Monday, March 2

Monday, March 9.

Monday, March 16

The Battle Rounds will begin on Monday, March 23, with teammates facing off in hopes of advancing to the Knockouts. Advisors for the coaches this round will be Dua Lipa for Team Kelly Clarkson, Kevin Jonas for Team Nick, Ella Mai for Team John Legend and Bebe Rexha for Team Blake Shelton. The coaches will be able to steal one losing artist from other coaches and save one losing artist on their own team. However, the team coach may only hit their button to save an artist once it is clear that no other coach is going to steal them.

New this season, the saved artists from the Battle Rounds will appear in a Four-Way Knockout with the winner appearing in the Live Shows. Artists who win their battle or are stolen by another coach advance to the Knockout Rounds. Below we rank Nick’s team based on our impressions of their Blind Audition performances as well as their likelihood of advancing in the competition.

1. Allegra Miles

(Blind Audition: “Use Somebody”)

Allegra Miles may have only been a two-chair turn but when a 16-year old sits down at a keyboard and slays a vocal the way she did it’s obvious she’s a contender to win. I don’t know what Blake or John were thinking as they sat on their hands for this performance, but they’ll be in a state of regret when she’s in the finale.

2. Jacob Miller

(Blind Audition: “These Times They Are A-Changin'”)

Jacob Miller has a purity to his voice that convinced three coaches to turn around during his blind audition. More impressive are his guitar skills and musicians of his caliber have generally fared well on “The Voice.” Jacob has the ability to move people with his voice and we expect him to remain in this competition for the long haul.

3. Joanna Serenko

(Blind Audition: “All My Loving”)

Joanna Serenko has a gorgeous tone and it was no surprise all four coaches turned around as she serenaded them during her blind audition. She will no doubt be a hot commodity and I don’t expect anyone to let her go as long as the coaches are in control. I’m more concerned about her longevity in the competition when viewers start voting. It’s not easy for this type of easy, breezy singer to win.

4. Arei Moon

(Blind Audition: “Miss Independent”)

The coaches were thrilled to hear Arei Moon’s take on the Kelly Clarkson classic and her showmanship is commendable. Her vocals were inconsistent, but she’s got a fire in her belly that is to be commended. As the only female powerhouse on Team Nick, he may want to hang on to her.

5. Kevin Farris

(Blind Audition: “Home”)

There is something lovable about Kevin Farris, a 33-year old music teacher who was so enchanting to watch during his blind audition while playing guitar. In a competition like this, likability goes a long way and considering Kevin’s vocals are able to stand up to that natural charisma, he has a good shot at going far in this competition.

6. Samuel Wilco

(Blind Audition: “Lately”)

Samuel Wilco is a powerhouse R&B singer with a killer voice and a charming personality. Sure to be seen as a heartthrob of Season 18, Samuel’s charisma and versatile voice fill an open lane on Team Nick that he will occupy nicely.

7. Tate Brusa

(Blind Audition: “Perfect”)

Tate Brusa is just 16 years old and Nick might see himself in this aspiring pop singer. He sounded nervous throughout his audition but Tate is bubbling over with potential and he even convinced Nick to hop on stage and sing with him. If the coaches want to mentor a green, young artist they may be clamoring for him in the coming weeks.

8. Roderick Chambers

(Blind Audition: “Back at One”)

Roderick Chambers only managed to convince one coach to turn around during his blind audition, but he sang one of the most difficult songs imaginable and pulled it off with passion and believably. At 38-years old, age could work against him in a competition that seems to favor the young.

9. Anders Drerup

(Blind Audition: “Can’t Help Falling in Love”)

Anders Drerup surprised the judges with a reggae version of this pop classic but only managed to convince Nick to turn his chair. Despite his originality, the vocals were spotty and he doesn’t have the natural stage presence of many of his competitors.

10. Michael Williams

(Blind Audition: “You Say”)

Michael Williams received a short edit for his blind audition of “You Say” and only managed one chair turn. In the short amount of time we saw him sing, his vocals were all over the place.