‘The Voice’ predictions: Top 5 artists will be Thunderstorm Artis, CammWess, Todd Tilghman, …

“The Voice” fans are having to make do with just three weeks of live shows this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But they have been jam-packed with performances. In week one, the Top 17 were cut almost in half with eight artists exiting the competition.

On Monday’s show, each of the Top 9 will perform from their respective homes under the guidance of their coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. America will vote overnight. On the May 12 results show, the artist with the most votes on each team will move on to the final. The fifth slot will go to to the winner of the live instant save.

Since last Tuesday’s reveal of the Top 9, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions of the Top 5 at Gold Derby. As of this writing, we expect Todd Tilghman to be Blake’s best shot at securing his elusive seventh championship. Kelly will be counting on Megan Danielle to get her a fourth win in just five seasons on the show. John will be looking to CammWess for his second victory in three seasons while newcomer Nick is hoping that Thunderstorm Artis will take the title.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on NBC.

