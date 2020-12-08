‘The Voice’ predictions: Top 5 artists will be Carter Rubin, Ian Flanigan, Cami Clune …

“The Voice” fans are having to make do with just three weeks of live shows this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But they have been jam-packed with performances. In week one, the Top 17 were cut almost in half with eight artists exiting the competition.

On Monday’s show, each of the Top 9 performed under the guidance of their coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. America is voting overnight. On the December 8 results show, the artist with the most votes on each team will move on to the final. The fifth slot will go to to the winner of the live Instant Save.

Since last Tuesday’s reveal of the Top 9, “The Voice” fans have been voting in our poll for their picks of the Top 5. As of this writing our exclusive “The Voice” predictions for the Top 5 are as follows:

We expect Ian Flanigan to be Blake’s best shot at securing his record eighth championship. Kelly will be counting on either Cami Clune or DeSz to get her a fourth win in just six seasons on the show. John will be looking to John Holiday for his second victory in four seasons. And Gwen Stefani is hoping that Carter Rubin will give her that elusive first win.

Which of these predicted Top 5 on “The Voice” do you think sounds most like a winner? If you haven’t voted in our poll yet, review their list of performances on the Live Playoffs and then cast a ballot for your choice of champ. And be sure to sound off in the comments section.

