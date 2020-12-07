‘The Voice’ Top 9 Season 19 artists ranked by viewers

In advance of the Top 9 performing on December 7, we polled viewers of “The Voice” for their predictions of who would win season 19. Their first choice in our best to worst rankings is Carter Rubin, who has racked up an impressive 23% of the total tally as of this writing. He is on Team Gwen Stefani. A victory by him would give this No Doubt lead singer her first win after five seasons as a coach.

Close behind with 19% is Ian Flanigan, who is being coached by Gwen’s guy, Blake Shelton. This country music superstar has been with the show from the start and has racked up a staggering seven wins.

Both of Kelly Clarkson‘s remaining two artists — Cami Clune and DeSz – score a lucky 13% in our poll, as of this writing. Either would be Kelly’s fourth win in just six seasons as a coach.

And while John Legend is the only coach with three artists still in contention, none of them merit double digit support in our poll. Of this trio of talent, the highest ranked is John Holiday with 7% followed by Bailey Rae at 4% and Tamara Jade at 3%.

Stefani’s other artist, Ben Allen, sits at 10% while Shelton’s second act, Jim Ranger, is at 7%.

Which of these Top 9 do you think sounds most like a winner?

