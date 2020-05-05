‘The Voice’ predictions: Top 9 artists will be Todd Tilghman, Megan Danielle, Thunderstorm Artis …

On Tuesday’s results episode of “The Voice,” the Top 17 artists will be pared down to the Top 9 in one of the most dramatic eliminations in the history of the reality TV show. Here’s how it all works. One member of each team will advance based on the overnight votes of the audience following their stay-at-home performances on Monday night. Coaches John Legend, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton will then get to save one artist each to make a Top 8. The ninth contestant will be chosen via the live instant save on social media. Yep — that means one judge will end the night with three artists on their team while the others will only have two apiece.

Blake is looking for his seventh victory as a coach, Kelly is hoping for her fourth, John has his fingers crossed for his second and Nick is banking on beginner’s luck to prevail on his first season. (See “The Voice” winners list.) All week long “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby, so scroll down to see their current Top 9 picks for Season 18. It’s not too late to make your predictions and influence our racetrack odds, so get started right now before the May 5 airs on NBC.

SEE ‘The Voice’ Coaches Ranked Worst To Best: All 14 From Gwen To Blake

Team Legend predictions

3 will advance: CammWess (2/9 odds), Mandi Castillo (1/4 odds) and Zan Fiskum (4/11 odds)

1 will be eliminated: Mike Jerel

Team Nick predictions

2 will advance: Allegra Miles (1/25 odds) and Thunderstorm Artis (1/25 odds)

3 will be eliminated: Arei Moon, Roderick Chambers and Michael Williams

Team Kelly predictions

2 will advance: Megan Danielle (7/100 odds) and Micah Iverson (9/100 odds)

2 will be eliminated: Mandi Thomas and Cedrice

Team Blake predictions

2 will advance: Toneisha Harris (1/10 odds) and Todd Tilghman (1/4 odds)

2 will be eliminated: Joei Fulco and Joanna Serenko

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card for each results show and a spot on our Season 18 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions