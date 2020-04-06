‘The Voice’ Battles Night 3: 16 artists perform Monday in 8 battle match-ups [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

As the battle round prepares to conclude on Monday’s episode of “The Voice,” here is a summary of where each team stands:

John Legend has no steal and no save remaining.

Blake Shelton has one steal and no save remaining.

Nick Jonas has one steal and no save remaining.

Kelly Clarkson has no steal and one save remaining.

There are still 16 artists remaining for a total of 8 battle match-ups on Monday. Advisors for the coaches this round are Dua Lipa for Team Kelly, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas for Team Nick, Ella Mai for Team Legend and Bebe Rexha for Team Blake. The coaches are able to steal one losing artist from other coaches and save one losing artist on their own team. However, the team coach may only hit their button to save an artist once it is clear that no other coach is going to steal them.

Enjoy reading our power rankings and see photos for each team by clicking their names:

Team Kelly Clarkson

Team Nick Jonas

Team John Legend

Team Blake Shelton

And enjoy revisiting our live blogs from each of the other battle episodes from the past two weeks:

Monday, March 23

Monday, March 30

We continue our tradition of an updating live blog below with a minute-by-minute recap of this two-hour episode on NBC. Here is our rundown for Monday, April 6:

