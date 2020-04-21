‘The Voice’ schedule updated: Live shows start May 4, season 18 finale is May 19

“The Voice” is going forward with live shows despite the coronavirus pandemic halting studio production. The live playoffs kick off on Monday, May 4 with individual performances by the 16 artists from the teams coached by Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. In addition, the winner of the 4-way Knockout will be revealed and perform as well.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, each of the artists will sing for America’s votes from their home. All the coaches and host Carson Daly will also be homebound. Voting will kick off at the end of the evening and continue overnight.

If the format of this season follows previous ones, the two artists with the most votes from each team will advance. Each coach will then select one of their remaining artists to move on in the competition. The last finalist will be chosen from among the remaining artists from each team who garners the highest overnight vote.

The subsequent live shows on May 11 and May 18 will narrow this field down to the Top 4. This talented quartet will perform on “The Voice” season 18 finale on May 19. The winner will take home the grand prize of $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

“The Voice” has won three Emmys as Best Reality-Competition Show. Shelton, who has been with the show from the start, has coached six of the 17 winners of “The Voice. Clarkson has won three times including season 17. Legend has notched up one champion while Jonas is a newcomer.