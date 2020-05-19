‘The Voice’ Season 18 finale: Which of the 5 artists is declared the champion? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Even a massive pandemic couldn’t hold back the end of Season 18 for “The Voice” on NBC. Tuesday night brings us all the finale, even with all of the coaches and contenders making their final appearances from their homes. The order of the Top 5 (or Final 5 if you want) will be revealed based on the audience vote from bottom to top with a champion finally named at the end of the episode.

Which coach is out front to win Season 18 of “The Voice”? Kelly Clarkson has prevailed three of the past four seasons. John Legend has one championship. Blake Shelton is the all-time leader with six. It’s a rookie season for youngster Nick Jonas.

Here were the songs chosen for performance Monday night and our instant analysis:

Team Kelly — Micah Iverson (“Chasing Cars,” “Butterflies”)

Team Nick — Thunderstorm Artis (“What a Wonderful World,” “Sedona”)

Team Legend — CammWesss (“Purple Rain,” “Save It for Tomorrow”)

Team Blake — Toneisha Harris (“Faithfully,” “My Superhero”)

Todd Blake — Todd Tilghman (“I Can Only Imagine,” “Long Way Home”)

Follow along with our live updating blog below as we recap this entire final episode for Tuesday, May 19, on NBC:

