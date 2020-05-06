‘The Voice’ Season 18: Which eliminated artist was robbed of a spot in the Top 9? [POLL]

And then there were nine. In one of the biggest mass eliminations in “The Voice” history, the Top 17 artists have been pared down to the Top 9. Thanks to a combination of viewer votes and coach saves, the finalists are: CammWess and Zan Fiskum from Team John Legend, Allegra Miles and Thunderstorm Artis from Team Nick Jonas, Megan Danielle and Micah Iverson from Team Kelly Clarkson, and Toneisha Harris, Todd Tilghman and Joanna Serenko from Team Blake Shelton.

Of the eight artists who said goodbye remotely from home during Tuesday’s results show, who do YOU think was most robbed? Vote in our “The Voice” Season 18 poll below.

Mandi Castillo: Eliminated from Team Legend

Age: 23

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Residence: Carlsbad, California

Mike Jerel: Eliminated from Team Legend

Age: 31

Hometown: Ashburn, Georgia

Residence: Columbus, Georgia

Arei Moon: Eliminated from Team Nick

Age: 28

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts/Orlando, Florida

Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Roderick Chambers: Eliminated from Team Nick

Age: 38

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Residence: Orange, California

Michael Williams: Eliminated from Team Nick

Age: 18

Hometown: Mason, Ohio

Residence: Mason, Ohio

Mandi Thomas: Eliminated from Team Kelly

Age: 33

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Residence: Bartlett, Tennessee

Cedrice: Eliminated from Team Kelly

Age: 28

Hometown: San Diego, California

Residence: San Diego, California

Joei Fulco: Eliminated from Team Blake

Age: 22

Hometown: Franklin, Tennessee

Residence: Lancaster, California

