‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 11 recap: Who won 4-way knockout on November 24? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The final knockout episode of “The Voice” aired Tuesday night on NBC, with the special four-way knockout wrapping things up for this round. This was when the four saved artists from the battles faced off on the big stage, with the winner ultimately being determined by America’s vote. They were: Taryn Papa for Team Blake Shelton, Julia Cooper for Team John Legend, Larriah Jackson for Team Gwen Stefani and Ryan Gallagher for Team Kelly Clarkson. You’ll have to wait until the live shows to see who won this 4-way knockout, but in the meantime, let us know who YOU think gave the best performance.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 19, Episode 11 to find out what happened Tuesday, November 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for this season and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 10th episode, viewers watched the second round of knockouts play out, with Usher helping each of the four coaches prepare their artists for the big stage. So far the 10 knockout winners have been Tamara Jade (Team Legend), Payge Turner (Team Gwen), Worth the Wait (Team Blake), DeSz (Team Kelly), Jim Ranger (Team Blake), Bailey Rae (Team Legend), Ian Flanigan (Team Blake), Joseph Soul (Team Gwen), Madeline Consoer (Team Kelly) and Carter Rubin (Team Gwen). As for the steals, Gwen used hers on Ben Allen, Blake used his on Sid Kingsley, John used his on Chloé Hogan, and Kelly’s still remains in tact.

8:15 p.m. — The first knockout of the night is Tanner Gomes vs. Marisa Corvo on Team Kelly. Marisa is singing “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher, a song penned by Marisa’s friend, Oscar-nominee Diane Warren. That’s quite a friend to have in your corner! Usher told Marisa to take this opportunity to show the world who she is by changing the melody a little bit. Tanner will be singing “Real Good Man” by Tim McGraw, hoping to show his fun side. Usher coaches him how to give off a bit of attitude and Kelly is looking for which artist doesn’t sound like an imitation of the original. Marisa is performing first and she’s wisely singing from behind the keyboard to show her musicianship. She is has nice clarity to her voice and she is able to switch between head voice and high belts effortlessly. That was a HUGE moment for Marisa! Tanner is up next and he has a solid country voice, but he doesn’t have the confidence to pull off the sexy image he’s going for. This sounds like a clear win for Marisa to me. Kelly disagrees and has decided Tanner is the winner of this knockout. Wow! For as shocked as I am by that result, I can understand Kelly’s intuition. Tanner probably has a better shot at winning. Unfortunately, Marisa has been eliminated.

8:35 p.m. — The next knockout is John Holiday vs. Cami Clune on Team Legend. Cami will be singing Annie Lennox‘s version of “I Put a Spell on You.” John wants to make the arrangement more haunting to modernize it. John will be singing “All By Myself” by Celine Dion. Usher can’t believe John can sing such high notes, but he thinks there should be more emotion. J. Legend tells J. Holiday to ask himself what Aretha Franklin would do with this Celine song? Cami is on stage first and I do love the way they arranged this song. It’s sexy and dark, but she sounds good too. Go ahead Cami! John is up next with this torch ballad and, I get it, the man can hit some ridiculous notes. But just because you can do something doesn’t always mean you should. Absolutely painful screeching that’s being applauded as vocals to aspire to. I refuse to co-sign, but the coaches give him a standing O. John decides John Holiday has won this knockout. Kelly decides to steal Cami so she’ll remain in the competition as well!