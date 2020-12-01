‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 12 recap: Live shows begin as [SPOILER] wins 4-way knockout [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

All of the pre-taped episodes of “The Voice” are behind us, which means it’s finally time for the all-important live shows to begin. Monday’s two-hour episode welcomed back all four coaches (Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton), plus the Top 20 artists who are hoping to win the championship at season’s end. Four of those contestants competed last week in the 4-way knockout (Ryan Gallagher, Julia Cooper, Larriah Jackson and Taryn Papa), but which one received enough of America’s votes to sing in the lives? Here’s a closer look at each coach’s roster:

Team Kelly: Desz, Madeline Consoer, Tanner Gomes, Cami Clune, plus Ryan Gallagher

Team Legend: Bailey Rae, John Holiday, Tamara Jade, Chloé Hogan, plus Julia Cooper

Team Gwen: Carter Rubin, Payge Turner, Joseph Soul, Ben Allen, plus Larriah Jackson

Team Blake: Ian Flanigan, Jim Ranger, Worth the Wait, Sid Kingsley, plus Taryn Papa

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 19, Episode 12 to find out what happened Monday, November 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for this season and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:05 p.m. — The Top 17 will all perform tonight and tomorrow the field will be cut to just nine. Before tonight’s performances, we heard news that Team Kelly’s Ryan Gallagher had to pull out of the show and will no longer be in contention to join the field of performers by winning the four-way knockout. So who of the three remaining contestants will join tonight’s competition? Taryn Papa from Team Blake! Larriah Jackson from Team Gwen and Julia Cooper from Team Legend have been eliminated.

8:13 p.m. — Team Kelly is kicking off these live playoffs, beginning with the powerhouse from Houston, Desz, singing “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” She’s putting a more R&B, sultry spin on Tina Turner’s classic, brilliantly intertwining her delicate runs. I think Desz looks fantastic with an edgy hairstyle and a form-fitting red dress. It gives her some flare! She really goes in vocally on the bridge and this is a singer Kelly won’t be able to sacrifice. John called her performance “soulful” and “intentional.” Kelly loves Desz’ confidence and says she has the voice of a “broken angel.”

