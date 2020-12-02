‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 13 recap: Top 17 artists become Top 9 during results show bloodbath [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Last night on “The Voice,” the Top 17 artists gave it their all on the stage in the first live episode of Season 19. America voted overnight for their favorite artists, and by the end of Tuesday’s results show the Top 9 would be revealed. That’s right — a whopping eight contestants were about to be eliminated on live television. Talk about a bloodbath! Here’s how it works: the four highest-voted singers from each team will immediately sail through, and then each of the four coaches (Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend) will then get to choose one person to advance. That leaves the ninth artist in America’s hands via the Twitter instant save. Here’s a closer look at each coach’s roster at the top of the show:

Team Kelly: Desz, Madeline Consoer, Tanner Gomes, Cami Clune

Team Gwen: Carter Rubin, Payge Turner, Joseph Soul, Ben Allen

Team Blake: Ian Flanigan, Jim Ranger, Worth the Wait, Sid Kingsley, Taryn Papa

Team Legend: Bailey Rae, John Holiday, Tamara Jade, Chloé Hogan

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 19, Episode 13 to find out what happened Tuesday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for this season and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 12th episode, host Carson Daly shocked America when he said Ryan Gallagher of Team Kelly had to “exit the competition.” Ryan had been a strong contender to win the four-way knockout, which ended up going to Taryn Papa instead. All 17 artists then performed live for America’s votes, with Team Kelly kicking things off, followed by Team Gwen, Team Blake and Team Legend. Now that the fun part of the week is over, it’s time for the drama as eight of these talented crooners are about to be sent home. Let’s go!

