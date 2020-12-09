‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 15 recap: Which 5 artists advanced to finale, which 4 were eliminated? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After the Top 9 artists performed on Monday’s episode of “The Voice,” tension filled the air as four of them knew they were about to be eliminated. Gold Derby’s exclusive odds named the following four contestants as likely eliminees: Jim Ranger of Team Blake Shelton, Bailey Rae of Team John Legend, Ben Allen of Team Gwen Stefani and Cami Clune of Team Kelly Clarkson. Did our predictions come true, or were viewers left stunned? Here’s how Tuesday’s results show played out: one artist from each team advanced to the finale based on America’s overnight vote, and then the fifth spot went to the winner of the live instant save.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 19, Episode 15 to find out what happened Tuesday, December 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for this season and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 14th episode, all nine artists took the stage twice: for solo songs and for trio performances. The three groups were: Carter Rubin, DeSz & Jim for “Will It Go Round in Circles,” Ben, Ian Flanigan & Tamara Jade for “Tulsa Time” and Bailey, Cami & John Holiday for “Pompeii.” The wait is finally over as we’re about to find out which five artists advanced to the finale and which four were eliminated. Let’s go!

