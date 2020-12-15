‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 16 recap: Finale week begins as Top 5 perform for America’s vote [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Last week on “The Voice,” the Top 5 artists of Season 19 were officially unveiled: Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger of Team Blake Shelton, Carter Rubin of Team Gwen Stefani, Desz of Team Kelly Clarkson and John Holiday of Team John Legend. Finale week officially began on Monday night, with this fearsome fivesome taking the stage to make their final cases to America for why they deserved to join the show’s winners list. Whose performances wowed you the most at home?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 19, Episode 16 to find out what happened Monday, December 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for this season and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 15th episode, America said goodbye to four talented artists: Cami Clune, Tamara Jade, Bailey Rae and Ben Allen. Of this group, viewers voted that Tamara was the most robbed of a spot in the finale. With only five contestants left in the competition, it’s still anyone’s guess as to who might prevail on Tuesday night. Will Ian, Jim, Carter, Desz or John make the most of performance night and sway any last-minute voters? Let’s go!

8:01 p.m. — The night kicked off with Carter sitting down with Carson Daly and Gwen to discuss his journey this season. Together they explained how much confidence he’s gained with every week in the competition. Gwen said that the plan is to have him inspire people with his performance of “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus in hopes that it will propel him to be the youngest winner of the show ever. With a string quartet on stage with him, Carter’s performance was simple, elegant and surprisingly reserved for such a big song. Blake told him that his “talent and heart” is great to hear at the end of what was a difficult year for everyone. Gwen said it’s clear that he’s meant to be singing and she thinks he’ll be voted the winner.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 19 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

Watch today's chat at 5 p.m. PT with 4 top production designers

STARTING TODAY AT 5 P.M. PT/ 8 P.M. ET - See top production designers Gae Buckley (“I’m Your Woman”), Jim Bissell (“The Midnight Sky”), Jeremy Woodward (“Sound of Metal”) and Shane Valentino (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”). Followed by group chat with Joyce Eng.