‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 2 recap: Blind auditions heat up on October 20 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Voice” is back for Season 19 with one of the strongest coaching panels in the program’s long history: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani. For its latest season, NBC’s reality TV show has evolved slightly due to Covid-19 — the live studio audience was replaced by remote Zoomers and the contestants’ family members/cheerleaders stayed safely at home. Tuesday’s installment was another two-hour deep dive into the blind auditions, with the coaches pushing their buttons when they heard voices that inspired them. So which coaches added the best artists to their teams in the second episode?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "The Voice" recap of Season 19, Episode 2 to find out what happened Tuesday, October 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In Monday’s season premiere, the four coaches returned to the stage after spending months at home quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of nine artists were scooped up last night, with Team Kelly welcoming a leading three: Joseph Soul, Eli Zamora and Marisa Corvo. The other teams nabbed two apiece: Lauren Frihauf and Payge Turner for Team Gwen, Tamara Jade and John Holiday for Team Legend, and Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger for Team Blake. How will tonight’s episode play out?