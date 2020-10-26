‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 3 recap: Did Team Kelly Clarkson extend early lead in blind auditions? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After the first two episodes of “The Voice” Season 19 blind auditions, coach Kelly Clarkson had an early lead with five artists on her team: Joseph Soul, Eli Zamora, Marisa Corvo, Madeline Consoer and Ryan Gallagher. Meanwhile, Kelly’s co-judges Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani each had four artists apiece heading into the third episode. By the end of the blinds each coach will have 10 artists on their teams, making a Top 40, so we’re almost halfway there already. Which coach do you think acquired the best artists on Monday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "The Voice" recap of Season 19, Episode 3 to find out what happened Monday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the second episode, eight artists advanced to the next round when the coaches pressed their “I Want You” buttons. Kelly turned her chair around for Madeline and Ryan, Blake welcomed Taryn Papa and Aaron Scott, Gwen said hello to Liam St. John and Chloe Hogan, and John won over Sid Kingsley and Cami Clune. Cami was the night’s only four-chair turn artist, making her the second of the blind auditions so far. How will tonight’s episode play out?