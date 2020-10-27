‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 4 recap: Desz picks her team as blind auditions continue [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice” Season 19 blind auditions, all eyes were on Desz. In the previous outing, this 30-year-old Houston resident became the season’s latest four-chair turn artist thanks to her powerful rendition of “Un-Break My Heart,” but the episode ended on a cliffhanger before she picked her team. Did Desz become the latest member of Team John Legend, Team Blake Shelton, Team Gwen Stefani or Team Kelly Clarkson? And what other artists wowed the coaches in Tuesday’s hour-long episode?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 19, Episode 4 to find out what happened Tuesday, October 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for this season and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the third episode, seven artists advanced to the next round when the coaches pressed their “I Want You” buttons. Kelly gave her purple jacket to Kelsie Watts, Blake won over Jus Jon and Ben Allen, Gwen turned her chair around for Ryan Berg and Carter Rubin, and John welcomed Rio Souma and Casme. That will make Desz the 25th artist (out of 40 total) to join a team in the Season 19 blind auditions, so let’s get to it!

8:01 p.m. – With four important eyes on her, Desz made the tough decision to let the other three down and join Team Kelly!

8:02 p.m. – The first full performance of the night came from Olivia Reyes, a 19 year old from New Jersey. Prior to her audition, Olivia got some encouragement from her best friend’s dad, season 2 winner Jermaine Paul. Jermaine told her he’s excited for the world to hear her voice. For her first audition ever Olivia sang the Harry Styles song “Falling.” With her mom and grandma looking on by video, Olivia got a chair turn from John and Gwen. John told her that in her high voice her tone is “gorrrgeous” and Gwen advised that she could help teach her out to incorporate her story into her performance so that it’s more than just her voice. Despite heavy encouragement from Blake to choose Gwen, Olivia joined Team John.

8:12 p.m. – Tony Mason‘s claim to fame this season as a 56 year old is that he’s the only grandfather competing. In order to get his second chance as music success he sang “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye. Unfortunately none of the coaches turned their chairs for him and so he won’t be a part of this season’s group of artists. Blake wasn’t sure if his “jazzy notes” were something cool or a misstep and John was frustrated that he didn’t “go bigger” when he had the chance to.