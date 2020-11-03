‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 5 recap: Blind auditions wind down on November 2 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Monday’s blind auditions episode of “The Voice” Season 19 began with a whopping 31 of the Top 40 artists having already found homes on one of the four teams. Three of the coaches (Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson) had acquired eight contestants apiece, while the fourth (John Legend) was right behind with seven members. Only a trio of artists had wowed the panel enough to become four-chair turns, with Tamara Jade and Cami Clune joining Team Legend and Desz picking Team Kelly. The blind auditions are winding down, so did tonight’s two-hour episode feature anymore four-chair moments?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "The Voice" recap of Season 19, Episode 5 to find out what happened Monday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the fourth episode, six more artists advanced to the battles when the coaches pressed their “I Want You” buttons. Kelly gave her purple jacket to Tanner Gomes, Blake turned his chair around for Sam Stacy and Payton Lamar, Gwen shot her celebratory T-shirt gun at Larriah Jackson and Van Andrew, and John shook virtual hands with Olivia Reyes. Did any of them strike you as having what it takes the claim the “Voice” trophy at season’s end? But enough about last week — let’s get started with tonight’s episode!