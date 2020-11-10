‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 6 recap: Battle rounds begin on November 9 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Monday night on “The Voice” Season 19, the Top 40 artists prepared for the battle rounds with a little help from their superstar advisors. This year’s battle mentors are: Leon Bridges for Team Kelly Clarkson, Julia Michaels for Team Gwen Stefani, Miguel for Team John Legend and Kane Brown for Team Blake Shelton. In the battles, each coach will split up their team of 10 artists into five pairs, who’ll then perform a song on the big stage. After the coach picks the winner of the duet, they can either “save” the at-risk person or the rival coaches can “steal” them. How did the first night of battles play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "The Voice" recap of Season 19, Episode 6 to find out what happened Monday, November 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the fifth episode, the last blind auditioners advanced to the battles when the coaches pressed their “I Want You” buttons. Kelly gave her purple jackets to Skylar Alyvia Mayton and Emmalee, Blake turned his chair around for John Sullivan and trio Worth the Wait, Gwen fired her celebratory T-shirt cannon at Lain Roy and Tori Miller, and John shook virtual hands with Julia Cooper, Bailey Rae and James Pyle. Now that the teams are complete, it’s time for the competition aspect to kick into high gear with the battle rounds. Let’s go!

8:01 p.m. – New this season is that for this battles round they divided the stage into two mini stages. The concept is for social distancing, but also serves as an opportunity for the artists to leave their own mark on the stage instead of competing for space with one another.