‘The Voice’ season 19 episode 7 recap: Team Blake Shelton covers Kane Brown song during battles [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The second night of “The Voice” battles aired on Tuesday, with Blake Shelton throwing his artists Jim Ranger and John Sullivan a challenge by assigning them a song from their superstar mentor, Kane Brown. Talk about pressure! The other coaches’ advisors this season are Julia Michaels (Team Gwen Stefani), Miguel (Team John Legend) and Leon Bridges (Team Kelly Clarkson). After each battle pairing, the coach picked a winner and then had to decide whether to “save” the other contestant, thereby sending them to the four-way knockout. Other coaches could also chime in with their “steal” buttons if they wanted to scoop up the at-risk artist. So how did it all play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "The Voice" recap of Season 19, Episode 7 to find out what happened Tuesday, November 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the sixth episode, viewers watched six separate battles play out on socially distanced twin stages. To recap, Team Blake’s Worth the Wait beat Taryn Papa (who was saved by Blake), Team Legend’s Tamara Jade beat Olivia Reyes, Team Kelly’s Madeline Consoer beat Eli Zamora, Team Gwen’s Payge Turner beat Lauren Frihauf (who was stolen by John), Team Blake’s Jus Jon beat Payton Lamar, and Team Legend’s Bailey Rae beat Sid Kingsley (who was stolen by Kelly). But enough about last night — now it’s time for Night 2 of the battles!